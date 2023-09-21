Rural Development Foundation to lay off 12 staff

The Rural Development Foundation headquarters in Viljandi.
The Rural Development Foundation headquarters in Viljandi. Source: Rural Development Foundation
The Viljandi-based Rural Development Foundation (Maaelu Edendamise Sihtasutus) has notified the Estonian Unemployment Fund (Töötukaasa) of its intention to lay off 12 members of staff, as its contract with the regional ministry is set to expire.

According to local news outlet Sakala, the Rural Development Foundation (MES) will be forced to lay off consultants working in its advisory service, as, going forward, the Estonian Crop Research Institute (Maaelu Teadmuskeskus) in Jõgeva County will provide those services instead.

According to Meelis Annus, chair of the MES' management board, the MES is currently organizing the work related to its advisory service on the basis of an interim contract, which was signed with the Ministry of Regional Development in 2015. However, with the reorganization of the whole system, that contract is set expire, either when the funds provided for the MES' work runs out, or at the latest, on December 31.

This means the MES, which has 31 contracted members of staff, will be forced to lay off 12 of its employees.

The consultants who are due to be laid off work in different counties throughout Estonia, with no layoffs to be made at the organization's headquarters in Viljandi.

Editor: Michael Cole

