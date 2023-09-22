Tanel Kiik: More may leave Center if too strong change in tack happens

News
Center Party extraordinary congress in Paide. September 10, 2023
Center Party extraordinary congress in Paide. September 10, 2023 Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The exodus from the Center Party may not have dried up, at least if new leader Mihhail Kõlvart does not maintain the party's current line and makes too much of a course correction, the party's Riigikogu whip Tanel Kiik says.

Kiik, who was runner up in the Center Party leadership vote held in Paide the Sunday before last, said that he has met with many party colleagues since that time, adding that several have expressed concern over the party's future.

Kiik said Friday that: "There are those patiently observing what will happen, next, but there are also those who feel that the messages from these first weeks which have appeared at some points in the media, to be honest, in an unsuccessful form, reinforce a false image of the party."

"They give the impression that the party has decided on some kind of change of tack, which I think the majority of congress delegates did not ever support, and nor do the majority of the party rank and file," he added.

Nonetheless, Kiik continued: "Perhaps we must make a very concerted effort to maintain the current Center Party line, but if this proves not possible, then the number of people leaving will undoubtedly snowball."

Kiik also contextualized the saga against the backdrop of the planned transition to Estonian-only education, the entry ban on private vehicles bearing Russian license plates, Center MP Andrei Korobeinik's apology on a Russian TV channel about that event, and the disputes in Narva, including those concerning the renaming of city streets.

"In a situation where the party's public image is under a particularly strong microscope, both outside the party and inside it, these messages were a bit too much for just the one week, so I really hope that we can learn from this in the coming weeks," Kiik added

Kiik said that Kõlvart should make every effort to avoid Center becoming an exclusively Tallinn-centric, or Tallinn- and Ida-Viru County-centric, party, and should remain a party for all of Estonia.

Kiik put the number of people who have already left Center at around 100 over the past couple of weeks. While this is only a small proportion of a membership in the thousands, several high profile members are among the overall number, including two sitting Riigikogu members: Jaanus Karilaid and Tõnis Mölder.

ERR News understands that Mihhail Kõlvart is in Seoul, South Korea, at present, and will be able to talk more on the situation next week, after he has returned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Huko Aaspõllu

Related

Know your languages?

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:23

Six-month Euribor reaches 4.072 percent

17:55

Swedbank chief economist: Estonian labor productivity falls for second year

17:27

Prosecutors file suspicion against fuel retailer Olerex, one board member

17:05

Legal scholar: Government can only regulate e-voting 'technical details'

16:29

Tanel Kiik: More may leave Center if too strong change in tack happens

16:03

Teachers in Estonia may strike over smaller than promised wage hikes

15:50

Estonia to kick off UEFA Women's Nations League campaign in Tartu on Friday

15:16

Minister to UN: holding Russia to account should not be mere pipe dream

14:40

Court rejects 63 claims over Estonian government's 2021 COVID restrictions

13:57

Electoral committee chair: Worth keeping with times, but m-voting risky

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

08:15

Estonian border guards send back first Russia-licensed vehicle

21.09

Reform wants to take €400 million from poor, Eesti 200 and SDE from wealthy

21.09

Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

21.09

Elron ticket service back online after DDoS attacks from Russia supporters

21.09

RIA on Elron cyberattack: It is likely that it will happen again

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

10:02

Ratings: September brings significant changes in party support ratings

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: