Center MP joins Reform Party

Riigikogu member Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski has left the Center Party after 10 years and joined the Reform Party, Eesti Ekspress reported on Wednesday.

Jufereva-Skuratovski told the paper she made the decision after the Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart was elected party leader.

The MP said she feels the Center lacks a clear understanding of its direction, goals, and, who it represents.

"I can no longer find enough content, a sense of trust and a perspective vision for me in the Central Party," the politician stated.

Discussing why she decided to join Reform, she said, despite its unpopular decisions, the party has a plan for how to grow the economy.

After Kõlvart's election, dozens of people have left the party. Among them were MPs Tõnis Mölder and Jaanus Karilaid who joined Isamaa and long-term member former minister Taavi Aas.

Jufereva-Skuratovski is the first known member to have joined Reform. The MP represents Tallinn's Kesklinn, Lasnamäe, and Pirita districts.

The Center Party's number of MPs has now dropped from 16 to 13.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!