Driving drunk and without a license may soon be subject to €620,000 fine in Latvia

News
Traffic accident on Laagna tee.
Traffic accident on Laagna tee. Source: SCANPIX/Postimees Grupp/Scanpix Baltics
News

The Saeima Criminal Justice and Sentencing Policy Committee on Tuesday backed amendments which provide for increased penalties for drunk drivers. The fines could range from from €6,200 to €3.1 million, LSM reports.

The amendments provide for a fine to be imposed for driving under the influence of alcohol, narcotic, psychotropic, toxic or other intoxicating substances, and related offenses as a mandatory additional punishment on top of another type of punishment.

For example, driving under the influence of said substances while also lacking a proper category driver's license could fetch between €1,860 and €620,000. The same fine amounts would apply if a driving instructor is found to have a blood alcohol content of over 1.5 promilles.

A fine of between €3,100 and €1.24 million as a mandatory additional penalty should be imposed for violation of road traffic regulations or vehicle operating regulations if it has been committed by a person driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, narcotic, psychotropic, toxic or other intoxicating substances and if this has caused mild injury, while the upper limit rises to €3.1 million if grievous bodily harm or death has occurred.

If the fine is not paid, it will be replaced by imprisonment. The amendments also aim to abolish the possibility of ordering community service as punishment, because it is not an effective punishment in order to discourage such violations.

The change also states that the offense will no longer be punishable only by a fine, but a fine will have to be imposed as an additional penalty to other types of punishment prescribed by law.

The amendments follow an analysis of statistical information at the disposal of the Prosecutor's Office based on which even after the previous changes of criminal liability for drunk drivers, which can result in vehicle confiscation, the punishment imposed on the person does not achieve the desired effect. A significant number of drivers driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs still remain, the Latvian Ministry of Justice said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: LSM

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:11

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

16:10

Virologist: Closing schools during the Covid pandemic was a mistake

15:42

PPA strengthening checks at ports, borders and on international coaches

15:17

Ott Tänak's Hyundai return officially confirmed

15:00

Expert: Isamaa and Center Party support on par due to leadership changes

14:49

State Fleet wants to cover Estonian waters with network of smart buoys

14:14

Researchers: Undervaluing platform workers tarnishes unicorn success story

13:38

Center Party Estonian-speaking voter losses outstrip Russian-speaking gains

13:36

Estonia's foreign intelligence budget to grow next year

13:01

Tech firms lobby group: Nothing to be gained from pre-paid SIM card ban

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

03.10

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

03.10

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

03.10

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

03.10

PPA files suspicion against donation platform for misappropriation of funds

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: