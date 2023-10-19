Police eject 3 people from Riigikogu late night session due to unruly behavior

Three people were ejected from Toompea Castle, seat of the Riigikogu, late on Wednesday night due to unruly behavior inside the MPs' cafeteria. The trio were reportedly guests of one or more Riigikogu MPs, at a time when the legislature was holding a late night session in order to clear its agenda.

Riigikogu security chief Valter Pank told ERR that: "Last night at around midnight, when a late night Riigikogu session was in progress, an incident in the cafe took place in which guests of Riigikogu MPs caused a disturbance to others by their behavior, in so doing violating rules on the building's internal order."

"One of the men [guests] engaged in a verbal conflict with an MP, causing security to eject him and two other people from the building," Pank went on.

Since the three ordered to leave the Riigikogu complied with that order, no further procedures will be brought, Pank said.

The Riigikogu held a mammoth session from 2 p.m. Wednesday and into the small hours of Thursday, primarily to deal with the first reading of the 2024 state budget bill.

One MP, Juku-Kalle Raid (Eesti 200), was ejected from the Riigikogu's main hall by chair of the evening session, an incident which took about five minutes to resolve, ERR reports.

The following morning, MPs reportedly posted photos and video on social media of Raid, who was elected an MP for the first time in March and who had long before that been associated with somewhat of a bohemian image, sleeping at his bench, in the main debating hall.

