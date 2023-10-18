EKRE's budget obstruction not supported by Isamaa, Center

EKRE plans to obstruct the budget's first reading in the Riigikogu on Wednesday but, unlike in the summer, the party will not be supported by Isamaa and Center this session.

EKRE returned to its obstruction tactics this week and the faction asked questions and held speeches to delay proceedings.

Chairman Martin Helme said that the party plans to continue its activities to stop bills and the budget from being passed.

"In this fight, there is a simple question – are we as MPs and people on the street willing to put up with what Kaja Kallas' government is doing to us economically in our everyday lives? If we are not, we will resist and obstruct," said Helme.

Jaak Aab, a Center faction member, said his party is critical of the budget as it lacks a plan to help the country escape its difficult financial situation. However, Center MPs are ready to discuss their concerns and will not create an obstruction simply for the sake of it.

"I think we have seen since the spring that the opposition parties also behave very differently. There is no point in lumping us together. There are three very different parties in opposition here, each with its own worldview. We are going to base every initiative on our own world view and we are not going to just block the work of the parliament," said Aab.

Isamaa held a picket to protest tax rises before today's session. The party plans to submit amendments for the second reading that will create an alternative budget.

Chairman Urmas Reinsalu did not directly answer when asked if Isamaa intends to obstruct the parliament's work.

"We will choose the tactic that is most effective," he said. "And this is embodied in today's flash protest – no tax rises," he said.

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) said he hopes for a meaningful debate in the Riigikogu.

"We are putting the national budget in order and at the same time we are doing what is most needed today to be protected, and on the other hand we are investing in the economy," he said.

Next year's state budget totals €17.7 billion.

