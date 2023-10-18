Tallinn to distinguish between Estonian-language and transitioning schools

News
Tallinn Deputy Mayor of Education Andrei Kante (Center).
Tallinn Deputy Mayor of Education Andrei Kante (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn is updating its school placement assignment system to distinguish between the terms "Estonian-language school" ("eestikeelne kool") and "school transitioning to Estonian as the language of instruction" ("eestikeelsele õppekeelele üleminev kool"), and parents will be able to choose which option they prefer for their child, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Andrei Kante (Center) said Wednesday.

The City of Tallinn is updating its school placement assignment system to distinguish between the terms "Estonian-language school" ("eestikeelne kool") and "school transitioning to Estonian as the language of instruction" ("eestikeelsele õppekeelele üleminev kool"), and parents will be able to choose which option they prefer for their child, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Andrei Kante (Center) said Wednesday.

Tallinn lahutab koolikoha määramise süsteemis mõisted eestikeelne kool ja eestikeelsele õppekeelele üleminev kool ning lapsevanem saab otsustada, kumba varianti ta oma lapsele eelistab, ütles Tallinna abilinnapea Andrei Kante.

Estonia's capital city drew heavy criticism after a report on ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" news broadcast on Monday revealed that as all schools will be teaching in Estonian in first grade, some native Estonian-speaking children may end up placed in a currently Russian-language school.

This is false information deliberately being disseminated by critics, because the city government's official position is that a child whose home language is Estonian will not be sent to a Russian-language school, Kante, Tallinn's deputy mayor of education, said Wednesday.

According to Kante, the transition to Estonian-language education has been discussed with the relevant expert committee, and the city has decided to implement the latter's proposal to distinguish between Estonian-language schools and schools transitioning to Estonian-language education.

"Parents can choose a suitable school for their child," he said. "That means that an Estonian-speaking child will, at the request of the parent, be enrolled in an Estonian-language school. The formalization of this decision can be expected shortly."

In an opinion piece penned response to criticism from Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and published by ERR on Tuesday, Kante noted that Tallinn certainly isn't impeding or sabotaging the transition to Estonian-language education, and that Tallinn has no intention of placing native Estonian-speaking children in currently Russian-language schools until all schools have successfully transitioned to Estonian-language education.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18:00

Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

17:48

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

17:42

Gallery: Estonian troops return home from deployment in Iraq

17:34

Kristin Tattar: I didn't think things could get better than last season

17:33

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

16:46

Ex-prosecutor general: Port of Tallinn saga reveals shortcomings of the system

16:37

Martin Helme: Porto Franco case an engineered scandal used to execute coup

16:30

Teachers willing to come down to 8 percent pay rise as compromise

16:24

Kalle Grünthal to quit EKRE in wake of expenses benefits misuse scandal Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

17.10

Estonian-education may mean some pupils placed in Russian-speaking schools

17.10

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

08:17

Prime minister joins EU leaders' apparent compromise on Hamas attacks on Israel

17.10

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: