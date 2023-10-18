Justice chancellor: Government can pay support to only Ida-Viru schools

News
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise is of the opinion that the Estonian government has the right to pay support for the transition to Estonian-language education only to the area where they deem it is most needed. Other local governments, such as Paldiski, can seek additional funding from the municipal government — or, in court, from the state.

Paldiski High School contacted the chancellor of justice because it considers it unfair that the state hasn't provided them with the same type of support as being provided to schools in Ida-Viru County, where many of the students are native Russian speakers.

The justice chancellor understands the school's concern, however, from a legal perspective, it nonetheless cannot be said that the state cannot pay subsidies to a certain region's local governments from its budget if the state believes this region is in greatest need of state support.

"According to data collected by the Language Board, as of fall 2021, identified among the educational staff of Estonia's preschool institutions, general education as well as vocational schools were 2,300 people in need of additional Estonian language instruction, and the majority thereof — 1,524 employees — work in Ida-Viru County," Madise highlighted in her response.

"Harju County's educational institutions are likewise having difficulties complying with requirements, however, Lääne-Harju Municipality's difficulties nonetheless aren't even the greatest among these," she added.

The justice chancellor added that schools in other parts of Estonia of course cannot be left without help and support either.

According to the law, she pointed out, school expenses must be borne by a school's manager, i.e. the municipality or city, from the latter's own budget, although the state likewise pays support to the municipality or city in accordance with the law as well.

"Thus, if the management of Paldiski High School is of the opinion that the school requires financial support, the school should turn to Lääne-Harju Municipality," Madise said. "If the municipality or city finds that it doesn't have enough money to comply with legal requirements, it has the right to seek money from the state in court."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:28

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18:00

Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

17:48

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

17:42

Gallery: Estonian troops return home from deployment in Iraq

17:34

Kristin Tattar: I didn't think things could get better than last season

17:33

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

16:46

Ex-prosecutor general: Port of Tallinn saga reveals shortcomings of the system

16:37

Martin Helme: Porto Franco case an engineered scandal used to execute coup

16:30

Teachers willing to come down to 8 percent pay rise as compromise

16:24

Kalle Grünthal to quit EKRE in wake of expenses benefits misuse scandal Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

17.10

Estonian-education may mean some pupils placed in Russian-speaking schools

17.10

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

08:17

Prime minister joins EU leaders' apparent compromise on Hamas attacks on Israel

17.10

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: