Russia temporarily closes Ivangorod border crossing in February

The Russian border in Ivan-Gorod.
The Russian border in Ivan-Gorod. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
The Ivangorod border crossing between Russia and Estonia will be closed to cars in February.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered the border crossing closed to vehicles and passengers while it is being reconstructed. The order does not affect pedestrians, Interfax reported.

The Ivangorod border crossing was scheduled to close for redevelopment in late spring or early summer 2023.

Lux Express, which is carrying passengers between Tallinn and St. Petersburg, told "AK" that bus transportation with Russia will have to change after the checkpoint closed in February. The company does not know whether it will be possible to go from Tallinn to St. Petersburg by bus, crossing the border in Narva on foot.

Editor: Merili Nael, Viktor Solts, Kristina Kersa

