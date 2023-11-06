Suspended border traffic puts brakes on Narva's new €15 million transit road

News
The new transit road in Narva.
The new transit road in Narva. Source: ERR
News

The largest road construction project in Narva has opened but, due to Russia's war in Ukraine, it is no longer needed as the transit of cross-border goods has almost ground to a halt.

The 5-kilometer transit road on Rahu and Kerese streets took over two years to complete. Resurfacing the road and building new intersections and a huge roundabout cost €15 million.

The new road allows large vehicles crossing the Russian-Estonian border to smoothly and safely pass through the city. But there are few drivers today.

"We hope that wars and other situations will end in the near future and that our transit traffic and relations with our neighbors will improve," said Erki Kõlli, senior specialist of the Narva Development and Economic Board.

Local residents are permitted to drive on the road until traffic is restored, but some say they try to avoid the route altogether.

The new roundabout in Narva. Source: ERR

"The reason is the abundance of traffic lights. I understand that the emphasis was on transit when it was designed, but today transit is dead. I don't understand why so many are needed. I try not to drive there at all," said Dmitri Gussev, a resident of Narva.

The reconstruction was based on a study carried out 10 years ago which shows a traffic density of 14,000 cars per day at that time. As a result, traffic lights were built at intersections, and some are very close together.

The city government said it will take several months to set up the traffic lights.

In February 2024, Russia will temporarily close car traffic through the Ivangorod border crossing and traffic will decrease further.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:02

Estonia funding post-amputation rehab courses for Ukrainian healthcare workers

20:55

Suspended border traffic puts brakes on Narva's new €15 million transit road

20:40

Kallas: EU must focus on strengths, flexibility to be competitive

20:27

Harry Potter star Josh Herdman: Playing a bad guy is not enjoyable

20:14

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

20:08

Gallery: Ballet schools from across Estonia participate in Rakvere gala

19:41

Two killed in traffic collision in Kuusalu Municipality

19:40

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

19:22

Opposition parties want to see prime minister's income declarations

18:52

Gallery: Tallinn passenger port's new Terminal A design unveiled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

12:25

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

16:02

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: