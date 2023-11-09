Winning design chosen for new Narva main street

Narva main street vision competition winner
Narva city government has chosen LARStuudio's "Vaateaken" ("Display Window") as winner of a vision competition for the redesign of Tallinna maantee as the Northeastern Estonian city's new main street.

The Narva main street architectural competition was tasked with finding the best urban spatial vision for Narva's main street – the city-bisecting Tallinna maantee, the traffic circle at the junction of Tallinna maantee, Paul Kerese tänav and Aleksander Puškini tänav, as well as the urban space surrounding them.

The city government noted that its main street currently lacks a distinct identity and spatial dynamics, and that the surrounding urban space is unzoned and disorganized, with building facades, street furniture, trees and other elements all coexisting, but not connected into a cohesive, logical whole.

Six entries were submitted to the competition, all of which qualified for evaluation.

"The jury analyzed and assessed the design proposals' substantive conformity with the conditions set out in the competition task, taking into consideration the proposals' ideological, artistic and formal quality, the clarity, functionality and flexibility of the complete solution as well as the planned solution and suitability within the surrounding urban space," the city said.

LARStuudio's "Vaateaken" ("Display Window") was named the winner of the competition, with OÜ Stuudio Tallinn's "Yakitori" earning second place and OÜ Stuudio Täna's "Greenholm" and Laura Liis Vilbiks' "Triiv" ("Drift") tying for third.

The jury found that "Vaateaken" offered the most comprehensively and site-sensitively thought out solution suitable in terms of both design language and functionality.

The prize fund for the architectural competition totaled €19,000, which was split between the four top-ranking entries.

"Vaateaken" ("Display Window"), the winning design for Narva's main street project. Source: LARStuudio OÜ

Editor: Aili Vahtla

