Estonian speaker discusses Russian border with Finnish politicians

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) discussed the migration situation on the Russian borders of Finland and Estonia with high-level Finnish politicians on Friday.

Hussar, met with President Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, and Speaker of the Eduskunta Jussi Halla-aho and discussed the strengthening of regional security, including cooperation in coping with refugee pressure from Russia.

He underlined the necessity of active cooperation between the governments and the parliaments of both countries and said this was particularly important in the fields of defense and security, considering the tense geopolitical situation.

The Estonian politician especially emphasized the importance of sharing information about the protection of critical underwater infrastructure and the refugee pressure from Russia.

"Estonia is carefully monitoring the current developments on the eastern border and we are prepared for a situation where refugee pressure on our border should also increase significantly. We are cooperating closely with Finland in this issue and we are ready to support Finland if necessary," he said.

Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the possibility of supporting Ukraine together were also discussed at the meetings.

Hussar also underlined that in order to win the war, Ukraine continued to need every possible support and assistance from us.

The Riigikogu speaker also met with chairs of parliamentary groups and committees, and leaders of the Finland-Estonia parliamentary friendship group.

Together with Halla-aho, he opened a seminar dedicated to the 100th anniversary of teaching the Estonian language and culture in Finland at the University of Helsinki.

--

