Finnish border guards had to use force, gas to stop 29 people from crossing

On Friday, 29 people passed the Finnish border from the Russian side via bicycle and on foot. Children and women were involved. The border guard had to use force to stop the group and to use gas spray on one person.

29 people applied for asylum after trying to force their way across the border at the Niirala crossing point in Finland

At the Niirala border crossing, border guards had to stop by force on Friday evening a group of about 29 people who had arrived on bicycles, Helsinki Sanomat and Yle reported.

Samuli Murtonen, deputy commander of the Finnish North Karelia Border Guard District, said that the guards had to use force because people did not comply with the guards' orders.

One person who tried to pass the guards was sprayed with gas, Murtonen said. The person received treatment after the incident and is currently doing well, the deputy commander added.

According to Friday evening's information, all persons have applied for asylum in Finland, Murtonen said, adding that the situation at the border has been calm since the incident.

At midnight, the border was closed for three months by government decision. It is no longer possible to cross the border via Niirala.

Border control has been intensified both at the Niirala crossing point and in the nearby territory, where the North Karelia Border Guard is responsible for approximately 300 kilometers of the border line.

The situation at the Niirala border crossing escalated about an hour before the closure. Source: Yle

On Saturday morning, 10 asylum seekers crossed the Kuhmo Vartius border crossing

The asylum seekers walked from the Russian side to Finland, despite the ban. The nationalities of the asylum seekers are not yet known, Yle reports.

More asylum seekers in Vartius, by Saturday noon, the number is 28

The Russian border authorities bring asylum seekers to the Finnish border and close the gates behind them immediately, Tanja Heikonen, a journalist for Yle from Vartius, reports.

Today, 28 asylum seekers have crossed the border in Vartius and more are on the way. Some people have not eaten for several days. The City of Kuhmo has provided food for them.

In total, around 300 asylum seekers have arrived this week in Finland. During Friday, 163 arrived at the south-eastern border crossing points, Yle reports.

On Thursday, the government decided to close the eastern border crossing points, Imatra, Niirala, Nuijamaa and Vaalimaa, in south-eastern Finland from Saturday night.

The asylum applications will be now centralized at the Salla and Vartius border crossing points.

On Friday, a group of people from Syria and Somalia crossed the border on bicycles and refused to return to Russia despite orders to do so. They applied for asylum in Finland.

People arrived at the Vartius border crossing point on Friday escorted by the Russian FSB border guard service, while in the past, Russia has not allowed people to enter the border if they did not have their travel documents in order.

In recent months, more asylum seekers with inadequate travel documents have arrived at border crossing points in southeast Finland from Russia than usual.

