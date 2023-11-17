No overnight attempts to illegally cross Estonian border from Russia at Narva

News
The bridge connectng Estonia and Russia at Narva on November 16.
The bridge connectng Estonia and Russia at Narva on November 16. Source: Aleksandr Krasnoumov/ERR
News

In an interview with ETV's "Terevisioon" show, Marek Liiva, head of the Narva border crossing checkpoint, said there had been no new attempts to enter Estonia illegally from Russia via Narva on Friday night.

"The night has been calm and there was no repetition of the day's events during the night," Liiva said at 7 a.m. on Friday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Border control is underway with reinforced teams. We are well prepared for a possible repeat of yesterday's events," Liiva added.

During the same program, at 7.40 a.m., Estonian Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said that Estonia had no data on how many refugees Russia could be attempting to push into Estonia. Läänemets added that Estonia is well prepared for every eventuality.

"We are already carrying out preliminary checks right on the border [bridge] so that no one can get to the border crossing without a reason," Läänemets said, speaking about the Narva border crossing. On Thursday evening, concrete barriers could be seen on the bridge, which connects Estonia and Russia.

"If a situation arises whereby people begin getting caught between the two border crossings, we would have to close the Narva border crossing to prevent that," Läänemets said.

"The most difficult thing would be if the crossings started to take place outside the border crossing points, on the green borders. However, we are prepared for that," he added.

On Thursday, 19 Somali and Syrian citizens arrived at Estonia's eastern border, attempting to enter the country from the Narva border crossing point without the legal right to do so.

On Thursday evening, Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) Director Egert Belitšev told ERR, that there is no major pressure on the Estonian border at the moment. However, he added, the state is prepared to close border crossing points if necessary.

Eight Somali citizens arrived at the Narva border crossing point on Thursday morning, seeking to enter the EU via Estonia, but as they had no legal basis, they were sent back to Russia. Later, seven Syrian citizens tried to do the same. Later still, a further four Somali citizens did so too, Belitšev said.

"They all used the same tactic, that is, that they have been expelled from Russia, although they have no right to enter the EU," he added.

According to Belitšev, all 19 people returned to Russia and none sought international protection from Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:44

Experts: NATO secretary general appointment process quite opaque

11:05

No overnight attempts to illegally cross Estonian border from Russia at Narva

10:25

SDE and Eesti 200 want more exemptions in car tax bill

10:16

Union: Teacher strike coming, let's discuss when

09:53

Riigikogu committee urges Estonian consulates in the US remain open

09:44

Electricity price differential between Estonia and Nordics arose in 2020

08:28

ERR in Finland: Southeastern border calm Thursday ahead of closure

07:58

Estonia's final Euro 2024 home qualifier ends in 2:0 loss to Austria

07:50

Teachers want another meeting with the prime minister to discuss salaries

07:23

Ott Tänak tenth after Rally Japan opening stages

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

PPA ready to close Estonia's border crossings if 'migration pressure' rises Updated

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

16.11

Minister: Russia let Somali citizens cross border without Schengen entry rights Updated

15.11

European Commission puts Estonia's 2023 recession at deepest in EU

16.11

Finland to close four border crossing points with Russia night before Saturday Updated

14.11

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

15.11

PPA: Estonia has a plan for mass illegal migration from Russia

15.11

Tallinn mulls reducing parking spaces, raising parking fees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: