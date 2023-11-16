PPA ready to close Estonia's border crossings if 'migration pressure' rises

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is prepared to close Estonia's border crossings if migration pressure increases, General Director Egert Belitšev said. On Thursday (November 16) morning, 20 people were allowed to cross the Russian border and try and enter Estonia without the right documents.

This morning, eight Somali citizens who wanted to enter the European Union via Estonia arrived at the Narva border crossing. As they did not have the correct documentation or any legal basis to be in the Schengen zone, they were sent back to Russia.

Later in the day, seven Syrian citizens and four Somalis made the same attempt, Belitšev told ERR.

"They all used the same tactics, that is to say, they have been allowed to leave Russia, even though they have no right to enter the European Union," he said.

All 19 people returned to Russia, the head of the PPA said. No one made an application for international protection in Estonia.

Egert Belitšev. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Belitšev said Estonia and Finland are sharing information. Since Saturday (November 11), border guards in southern Finland have reported a similar situation.

On Thursday, the Finns decided to close four border crossing points in the southeast of the country for three months from Saturday (November 18).

"The indication from our Finnish colleagues is that these people are being assisted from the Russian side, either by the authorities or by organized crime, who also organize their transport to the border," said Belitšev.

When the Finnish crossings close, the migration flow could be redirected to Estonia. The PPA is prepared for this situation.

"We are monitoring the situation, we are ready to react, ready to take action if necessary," he said, adding the PPA is ready to close border crossings if necessary.

Border crossing points in Narva and southeastern Estonia are not currently feeling the same amount of activity as those in Finland, Belitšev said.

At the government's press conference on Thursday, Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) called the situation a "hybrid attack".

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland all also seen similar activity since 2021. The PPA has assisted on their borders with Belarus. Finland also experienced a similar situation in 2015-16, also apparently orchestrated by Russian officials.

