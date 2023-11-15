PPA: Estonia has a plan for mass illegal migration from Russia

News
A
A "stop" sign at Estonia's border with Russia in south eastern Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Estonia's borders are calm and there is no surge in migration, despite statements of organized attempts to cross the Finnish border en masse without documents, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said.

Although no illegal immigrants from Russia have yet reached the eastern border of Estonia, border patrols are prepared, according to Veiko Kommusaar, PPA deputy director general.

"Countries to the south of us and Finland are under pressure from illegal migration, but the situation along the Estonian border is calm. So far, no noticeable surge in border crossings has been seen, either at the designated border crossing points or in the areas between them," Kommusaar said on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring the situation on our borders very closely. If necessary, we are prepared to respond and expel anyone who has no right to be here," he said.

The PPA "has a plan" to deal with a massive migration, which would be an attempt to influence Estonia, Kommusaar said.

"Without a visa, residence permit, or other legal entry document, people cannot enter Estonia," he said. "Those who request asylum at border crossings are screened for international protection eligibility and if they qualify, they can claim it. In any other case, people must return to a nearby country where they stayed and felt safe," he added.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (NCP) told a press conference that Russia had changed its practice by allowing people access to the border without required travel documents. He said that Finland would take necessary actions to prevent a mass inflow of people and protect its national security.

"It is clear that these people are helped and they are also being escorted or transported to the border by border guards," Orpo said.

Finnish officials have suggested that Moscow is deliberately allowing migrants to cross into Finland without proper travel documents in an effort to destabilize its neighbor.

Orpo said the Finnish government is drafting response tools. The Finnish Ministry of the Interior is preparing a proposal to restrict Russia-Finland border crossings.

The number of asylum seekers attempting to cross the border rose significantly over the weekend, with 34 people applying for asylum and more than 60 undocumented crossings registered this week. The arrivals come from the Middle East and Africa. The Finnish Border Guard said that the situation seems to be organized.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Irina Kireeva, Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:24

Minister: Agreement needed on teacher's salaries and school reform

19:46

Tallinn mulls reducing parking spaces, raising parking fees

19:10

Ukrainian dance troupe Virsky bring 3 tonnes of costumes to Jõhvi Ballet Festival

18:55

Balticconnector damage between Nord Stream pipelines

18:31

PPA: Estonia has a plan for mass illegal migration from Russia

17:56

Estonia's PPA ends work on Latvian-Belarusian border

17:23

Tallinn approves 12-story boulder-inspired building near Lake Ülemiste

16:54

Center MP joins Reform Party

16:24

Several Tallinn city center street sections to reopen after roadworks

16:03

Kersna: Reform Party could elect Kallas as chair for final time

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Domino's Pizza launching in Estonia

14.11

Estonian construction workers returning from Finland due to lack of work

14.11

Estonian flag flown upside down outside Tartu student dorm

14.11

Gallery: Two 500-tonne viaducts pushed into position in Tondi, Tallinn

13:02

European Commission puts Estonia's 2023 recession at deepest in EU

07:41

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says open to being next NATO chief

14.11

What is the face of poverty in Estonia?

13.11

Nordica negotiations start with all interested parties

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: