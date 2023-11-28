Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

The prime minister at the cabinet's regular Thursday press conference.
The prime minister at the cabinet's regular Thursday press conference. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In recent months, media speculation has abounded that Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will next year either return to the European Parliament or seek Estonia's European commissioner post, though Kallas herself has demurred on these forecasts.

Daily Postimees conducted an interview with the prime minister, who answered the question of whether when will run in next summer's European parliamentary elections, by saying: "Let me say this honestly: I have had to make so many tough and unpopular decisions that I would like to wait, while these decisions come to fruition."

"At present, I am getting beaten up over my choices, but if things start to improve thanks to the current decisions, then someone else can shine," Kallas went on, referring to the Reform leadership post.

As to a follow-up question of whether this means she would not run for the European parliament, Kallas said that a few weeks is a short time in politics, so she cannot answer categorically – adding that at the moment, she has no plans in that direction.

Kallas was an MEP 2014-2018, returning to Estonia to become Reform leader, a position she was re-elected to earlier this month.

Kallas told Postimees that while she had enjoyed life in the Brussels legislature, on returning there things would not be the same again.

The prime minister has also been linked in the media with the NATO secretary general post, to replace Jens Stoltenberg, whose original term has been extended several times. Kallas herself when put on the spot at a recent panel discussion in Washington has said in principle she would like that position.

Estonia's current European commissioner is Kadri Simson (Center), who holds the portfolio for energy.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

