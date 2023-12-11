Inbank issue of subordinated bonds oversubscribed 7.6 times

A total of 2,893 investors subscribed to €45.7 million of Inbank bonds.

Since the initial volume of the emission, €6 million, was oversubscribed, Inbank exercised its right to increase the emission volume to €8 million.

The board of Inbank decided to distribute subordinated bonds between investors based on the following principles:

- all subscription orders by the same subscriber were summed up

- subscription orders of up to €1,000 were satisfied in full

- subscription orders of over €1,000,000 were reduced to €1,000,000

- investors got 13.36 percent of subscribed volume over €1,000

- subscriptions were rounded to the nearest integer

Inbank board member and CFO Marko Varik said that the bank will use the money raised to keep growing internationally and develop its financing platform.

Inbank issues subordinated bonds with a nominal value of €1,000 at an annual interest rate of 9 percent. The redemption period is ten years, while Inbank can redeem the bonds before maturity after five years, with permission from the FSA.

The bonds are expected to be transferred to investors' securities accounts on December 13.

