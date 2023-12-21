Tallinn's oldest building St. Catherine's Church gets new roof in 2024

Tallinn's 2024 budget for urban development and heritage conservation includes plans for several new early education facilities and the restoration of the city's most important historic spaces.

Next year, plans include initiating detailed planning for five significant projects in the city, Tallinn city reports. These include plans for Kivimäe primary school, kindergarten on Lepiku tänav, and kindergarten-school on Pikaliiva tänav, as well as starting detailed plans for a sports facility on Pae tänav and Kakumäe's beach house.

Also, about €2 million is allocated for heritage conservation projects in 2024.

"Compared to this year, it's about €400,000 more. The restoration works at Skoone bastion and the renovation of the Dominican Monastery complex, where the St. Catherine's Church will get a new roof, are budgeted at €1.22 million," Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus said.

"Over €600,000 are planned for the maintenance of the Town Wall and the Toompea support wall, and work will continue at the Pirita monastery ruins," he said.

For the Tallinn Church Renaissance Program, aimed at restoring the city's sanctuaries and their cultural heritage, €380,000 are allocated.

Tallinn also supports private owners of buildings in conservation areas, with €500,000 being reserved in the budget for restoration support.

The total amount of Tallinn's 2024 city budget is €1.26 billion.

