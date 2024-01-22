X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Zelenskyy's 'kaitsetahe' sweatshirt gives Estonian brand sales boost

News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Riigikogu wearing the
Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the Riigikogu wearing the "Kaitsetahe" sweater. Source: Siim Lõvi/Priit Mürk/ERR
News

An Estonian fashion brand has experienced a boost in sales after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore one of its sweaters to address the Riiigkogu earlier this month.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) gifted Zelenskyy the green top with the word "kaitsetahe" written on the front during his visit on January 11.

The word means "will to defend" and the garment was one of 50 intended for officials at the Ministry of Defense and produced by Estonian brand Marat.

The company's CEO Raul Saks found out through the media.

"I first saw a nice article on some news portal about the President of Ukraine giving a speech in front of the Riiigkogu, and I think that within a few hours of that article appearing, we received a call from the Ministry of Defense saying they had received calls and people wanted to know where they could buy such a sweater," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

A decision to increase production was made in approximately 20 seconds and the products were selling online less than 24 hours later, Saks said. €10 from every sale is donated to charity.

Kaja Kallas gave Volodymyr Zelensky the 'Kaitsetahe' sweater during his visit to Estonia in January 2024. Source: Raul Mee

There has been interest in the sweatshirts in the run-up to Independence Day on Feburary 24.

"It shows someone's willingness to stand up for their country or defend their country, but it does not show political affiliation or sympathy for one politician or another. In that sense, it suits everyone," Saks said, adding that Russian speakers have also shown interest.

While Zelenskyy said the word could also be changed to "võidutahe", meaning "will to win", Marat has no plans to change its design.

"For a product to be successful, there has to be a story behind it. I don't think there's any point in developing it further at the moment. In the case of this particular product, it's not so much about the design or anything else in isolation, but about the symbolism and the result," Saks said.

Kallas said she gave Zelenskyy the gift as Ukraine's fight for freedom as been an inspiration to Estonians, leading to an increase in people signing up to the Defense League.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:19

Climate ministry: Estonian needs electricity storage facilities

15:30

Report: Teachers brave cold weather to demand government keeps promises

15:24

Zelenskyy's 'kaitsetahe' sweatshirt gives Estonian brand sales boost

14:46

Airlines' duty to compensate for climate damages won't hike prices for now

14:42

Finance minister: Unused education ministry money can fund teacher wage hikes

14:01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

13:17

'AK. Nädal' investigates the relationship between academia and espionage

12:26

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

11:53

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

11:28

Statistics: Producer price index of industrial output down over 4 percent in December

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

21.01

Former ISS chief: Hundreds in Russia engaged in intelligence efforts against Estonia

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

10:31

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

18.01

Estonia to return gold treasure seized on the border to Ukraine

12:26

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

08:21

Close to 9,500 teachers at 330 schools on strike in Estonia from Monday

21.01

Bunkers development to require enough material to build five blocks of flats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: