X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Riigikogu National Defense Committee rejects EDF chief criticism

News
Members of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee.
Members of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee. Source: ESTSOF Command
News

Heads of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee have rebutted criticism from EDF commander Gen. Martin Herem according to which solving certain personnel issues at the Defense Forces is stuck behind the parliament. MPs want to see an initiative from the Defense Ministry first.

Gen. Herem said in an interview to "Esimene stuudio" Wednesday that changes to the status of conscripts and ways for EDF members who have reached the retirement to continue contributing are stuck behind politicians.

"The EDF commander suggested it is somehow an oversight on the part of the National Defense Committee. However, we are very much in favor of the Defense Forces, through the Defense Ministry, taking the initiative for how to solve it. They know best. It does not make sense for ten MPs to try and solve EDF pay or pension matters. We stand ready to discuss [proposals]," committee chair Kalev Stoicescu told ERR Wednesday.

Leo Kunnas (EKRE group), the committee's deputy chairman, backed Stoicescu and said that a bill is needed before something can be treated with in the committee. Kunnas said that they have not received a single initiative concerning the status of conscripts or the EDF retirement age.

Retired general Neeme Väli (Isamaa, formerly Center Party) agreed, suggesting that Herem saddling the committee with the problem of retirement-age EDF personnel is unfair.

Väli and Stoicescu said that the matter has been discussed in the past, most recently on November 7, while the minutes suggest it has not been seen as a problem in the past.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense told ERR Wednesday that the ministry has started preparing relevant amendments. "Amendments to the Defense Forces Service Act are in the works, we have presented them to members of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee and will be filing the legislative intent document soon," said Asko Kivinuk, the Defense Ministry's acting undersecretary for legal and administrative matters.

The EDF and the Defense Resources Agency introduced proposals for involving reservists in EDF activities last December. These include so-called work bites in the EDF, retired EDF members continuing to perform tasks and filling some positions with people from civilian circles. The Defense Forces is also planning to change the role of conscripts at exercises, their hours and remuneration during exercises and to what extent conscripts can perform military tasks.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:57

Made Laanpere: We survey issues hid from society and the law

19:26

Ida-Viru County struggling with slippery roads

18:57

Estonia joins Operation Interflex to train Ukrainian forces

18:46

Helme: EKRE's popularity diminished by its criticism of Ukraine support

18:26

'Barbie' and 'Suvitajad' most watched cinema films in 2023

18:00

SDE leader: Education reform would add to costs without solving teachers' pay issue

17:24

Sunken warships in Estonian waters are pollution ticking time bomb

17:00

Riigikogu National Defense Committee rejects EDF chief criticism

16:51

Latvian minister: Constructing Baltic Defense Line could take a decade

16:19

'Impulss': There is a crisis of trust between teachers and government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

23.01

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

23.01

MP: Very surprising if Boris Nadezhdin allowed to run in Russia's election

23.01

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: