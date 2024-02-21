X

Tallinn begins accepting first-grade enrollment applications on March 1

News
First graders starting school in Tallinn. September 1, 2022.
First graders starting school in Tallinn. September 1, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

From March 1, parents in Tallinn can submit applications for children entering first grade at municipal schools on September 1, 2024.

This year, there are over 4,800 children reaching school age, slightly more than in previous years, Tallinn City Government said in a statement.

Applications for assigning a local school can be submitted by parents living in Tallinn, according to the population register, starting March 1.

Parents whose children have received a place in a city-wide admission school do not need to submit an application.

In assigning schools, priority is given based on the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act and the regulations in force in Tallinn. These are mainly related to the proximity of the residence to the school and siblings studying at the same school, and if possible, parents' preferences as well.

If there are more applicants to a school than available places, the time of registration of residence data may also be considered.

Attendance in pre-school is not a basis for assigning a school place.

"If a parent does not submit an application or a notice of renunciation of the school place, the child will be assigned the nearest school based on the address in the population register," Deputy Mayor Andrei Kante said.

"As the next academic year brings a significant change – the transition to Estonian-language instruction – submitting an application is especially important, as parents have the opportunity to choose either the nearest Estonian-language school or a local school transitioning to Estonian language instruction for their child," emphasized Kante. 

Parents who submitted the application via eKool will receive notification of the assigned school place to their email address by May 20 at the latest.

Applications can be submitted around the clock via eKool. If necessary, the Tallinn Education Department (Estonia pst 5a, Tallinn).

--

Editor: Helen Wright

