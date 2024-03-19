Tallinn extends first-grade enrollment deadline

Aabits textbook. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn has pushed back its first-grade enrollment deadline until March 24 (Sunday) for children entering school in the 2024/2025 academic year.

This year, about 4,600 children reach school age, and the Tallinn Education Department is awaiting applications or notifications of waiver from about 900 children.

Applications can be submitted through eKool platform.

Deputy Mayor Andrei Kante thanked parents who have already submitted applications. This year is especially important due to the transition to Estonian language education.

"Parents have the option to choose either the nearest school with Estonian as the language of instruction or a school transitioning to Estonian by place of residence," he said.

"Both options have been proportionally chosen according to the number of schools so far, and the current situation does not differ from the usual. However, the application is the only way to find out about the family's preferred school."

When schools are assigned, preference is given to the proximity of the school to the home and siblings attending the same school. Where possible, parents' preferences are considered. If there are more applicants than places available in a school, the time of registration of residence data may be considered. Attendance in pre-school does not serve as a basis for assigning a school place.

Parents who have applied eKool will receive notification of the assigned school place to their email address by May 20 at the latest.

By June 10 at the latest, the parent must inform the school whether the child will attend there or not.

Unconfirmed school places will become available, and from June 11, the school may fill them according to its admission conditions and procedures.

Applications can be submitted around the clock through eKool. If necessary, the Tallinn Education Department (Estonia puiestee 5a) also accepts applications on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 4.45 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3.45 p.m.

Editor: Helen Wright

