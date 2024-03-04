X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Finnish defense chief: Spending 2 percent of GDP on defense not enough

News
Timo Kivinen.
Timo Kivinen. Source: TWITTER/FDF
News

Europe must do more for its security by boosting what it spends on defense and the output of its defense industry, outgoing head of the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) Gen. Timo Kivinen said. The defense chief added that a defense spending of 2 percent of GDP is not enough to achieve these goals.

Investments in the defense industry are also a precondition for long-term support for Ukraine, Finnish paper Helsingin Sanomat writes.

"It seems to me that the agreement in NATO for members to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense is not enough to pay for all the things Europe must do," Kivinen said in a speech at the opening of Finland's annual national defense courses.

The general is set to retire in late March, with command of the FDF going to Lt. Gen. Janne Jaakkola. President Sauli Niinistö appointed Jaakkola in late January.

Kivinen said that the world has entered a transitional period which might be compared to the end of the Cold War. But while the global security situation improved after the end of the Cold War, the world is moving in the opposite direction today, the general remarked.

"China and Russia, which have grown stronger in the last few decades, are not happy with a U.S.-led world order of Western dominance and are trying to shape a more suitable global security architecture for themselves," Kivinen said.

"As is the case right now, such periods of transition have seen conflicts and wars the outcomes of which largely determine the weight of major powers and the alliances they head in the new world order."

Kivinen urged European countries to act fast because Ukraine needs help immediately. The general also urged the EU to pass a military mobility directive that would facilitate moving troops and equipment between Member States.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mark Gerassimenko, Marcus Turovski

Source: HS

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:59

Memo: Renewable energy fee would be 1.3 cents/kWh after wind farms complete

14:31

Experts: Sweden's NATO membership simplifies Baltics security planning

13:57

Finnish defense chief: Spending 2 percent of GDP on defense not enough

13:20

Johannes Erm wins bronze for Estonia at World Championships in Glasgow

12:51

Opinion Festival looking for discussion ideas and organizers

12:15

Ministry to review Ida-Viru school principals' Estonian proficiency levels

11:53

Oidsalu and Terras: One cannot pick the defense chief based on rumors

11:19

Coats from the last hundred years on display in Saaremaa

11:16

February in grocery stores: Meat and bread prices up while milk costs fall

11:10

Old Harbor tramway construction work to continue from Monday Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:33

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

03.03

Cyber incident at security firm Hansab, banking services working in Estonia

03.03

President Alar Karis declares European Parliament elections in Estonia

03.03

University admissions period starts in Estonia

08:04

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

03.03

Lielvarde Air Base in Latvia becomes third NATO Air Policing base in the Baltics

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: