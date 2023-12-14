Estonian, Finnish defense forces discuss future cooperation opportunities

Commander of the Finnish Defense Forces General Timo Kivinen discussed possibilities for deepening military cooperation during a visit to Estonia on Thursday (December 14).

Kivinen met with the head of the Estonian Defense Forces General Martin Herem and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

The focus of the visit was finding possibilities to deepen military cooperation between the two countries. Finland joined NATO earlier this spring.

Kivinen's visit "further strengthened the already close ties" between Finland and Estonia as neighboring countries and allies, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The ministry also highlighted the countries' decades-long cooperation, such as mutual participation in each other's training exercises, and joint procurements of air surveillance radars, mobile cannons, and ammunition.

Estonia has been a NATO member since 2004.

