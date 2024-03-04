X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Renewable energy fee reform scrapped

News
Solar panels.
Solar panels. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Changes to the renewable energy fee will not go ahead after the biggest party in the coalition Reform refused to back the move. The reform was expected to generate approximately €60 million of additional income per year.

The reform planned to remove the renewable energy fee line from electricity bills and would see the state mitigate developers' business risk with money from CO2 funds. This would not have changed the average customer's bill, as electricity excise duty would have been raised.

SDE proposed the reorganization at the budget strategy talks last autumn.

Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE), who initially put forward the idea, said less excise money could have been collected from industrial consumers. "This proposal would also allow domestic consumers to find a way to get energy more cheaply than they do today," he added.

The Ministry of Climate and the Ministry of Finance have not been keen on the plan since the beginning. Neither have wanted to discuss the changes.

On Monday, Minister for Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) said the reform will not take place.

"It was proposed during the budget negotiations, but it was not our proposal and we do not see it as necessary. Germany has essentially done the same thing and has gone into a pretty big deficit," he added.

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) said he did not think the reform was viable from the start.

"When we put together the state budget strategy, I made it clear to the coalition partners that this revenue cannot be counted on," he said. "At the time, the Social Democrats and Eesti 200 insisted that this reform must come in this form and that it must be included in the national budget strategy."

Coalition politicians will discuss the issue, and the budget strategy more broadly, on Tuesday.

There is still €400 million missing from the budget that politicians need to find.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Renewable energy fee reform scrapped

20:45

Former air force chief: Russia starting to take more risks in the air

20:37

Bank of Estonia accepting silver coin designs commemorating Finnish Boys

20:02

Niguliste Museum opens its tower gallery with a new exhibition

19:58

Estlink 2 cable fault caused by internal short circuit

19:30

Art critic on 'Hetk': It would have made no sense to show it in a gallery

18:55

Voting by Smart-ID may not be possible at European Parliament elections

18:13

Dance Festival hopefuls worried by high cost, demand of Estonian folk dress

17:55

1944 Narva bombing exhibition to open at museum

17:27

Income tax refunds start on March 5

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.03

Cars with Russian plates must leave Lithuania by March 11

07:33

ID-card to remain mandatory until European Union digital wallet created

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08:04

Gallery: Aurora borealis over the northern coast of Saaremaa

03.03

Cyber incident at security firm Hansab, banking services working in Estonia

07:57

Tallinn wants to spare children with disabilities from having to learn Estonian

03.03

Warm weather causing work stoppages in forestry

11:10

Old Harbor tramway construction work to continue from Monday Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: