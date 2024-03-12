Wojciech Sass appointed as Luminor CEO

Peter Bosek, is set to step down as CEO of Luminor Bank and will be replaced on March 18 by Wojciech Sass.

Sass was previously CEO of Aion Bank, a digital bank based in Belgium, where he was also co-founder. Previously, Sass was CEO of Nationale Nederlanden Poland, an insurance and asset management company, vice president of BNP Paribas Bank Polska and CEO of BCG Poland, a management consultancy.

Nils Melngailis, chair of Luminor's supervisory council said he was delighted to welcome Sass to Luminor. "His appointment is the culmination of an extensive global search process led by the Supervisory Council. Wojciech joins Luminor with an impressive track record of transformation and innovation, and a proven ability to work across global markets to deliver results," said Melngailis.

Sass too is looking forward to his new role. "I am pleased to have been appointed to lead Luminor as we build the bank around our customers – Baltic people and businesses," said he incoming Luminor CEO. "With its compelling story, strong foundations, and dedicated employees, Luminor's prospects are exciting," Sass added.

Sass, who is a Polish citizen, holds a MA in operations management from Krakow University of Technology and an MA in business administration from London Business School.

Peter Bosek, the current CEO of Luminor Bank, announced his intention to resign in October. Bosek will to return to Austria, where he will take up the post of CEO at Erste Group Bank AG.

Luminor is the leading independent bank in the Baltics and the third-largest provider of financial services in the region.

