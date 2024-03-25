Estonian companies increasingly looking towards German market

While sales of Estonian goods have fallen in Scandinavia due to the economic downturn, this trend has not been seen in the German market. Estonian exports are doing well.

Germany is Estonia's fifth biggest export market, and a lot of companies are interested in getting their foot in the door. Especially those in the wood, food, and IT sectors.

"I am happy that while many markets are going through difficult times, Germany's export volume has remained the same compared to a year ago," said Roomet Sõrmus, a diplomat focusing on business at Estonia's Embassy in Berlin.

The wood sector has seen the most success so far, and makes up the biggest share of exports. Wooden house manufacturer Matek sees potential in Germany due to the renovation of old apartment buildings. The company has also seen success with its modular kindergartens and apartment buildings.

"Germany is the most important market for us right now. While we have so far been mainly active in Scandinavia, where [export] volumes have fallen significantly, Germany has largely made up for these lost volumes. We're not quite where we want to be with our volumes, but it's still growing and developing," said Sven Mats, Matek's managing director.

Bolt-branded cars and scooters can also been seen on the streets of Berlin. There is interest in Estonian IT solutions in Germany.

Sõrmus said: "Our digital image, our digital success, our e-government, this is something very special and it is a subject where the Germans have a genuine and strong interest in us."

Estonian goods can also be found in unexpected places, such as grocery stores. For example, kohupiim, also known as quark or curd, is used in dairy products.

Latvian Robert Morgunov's company Quarkwerk produces quark bars, known as kohuke in Estonia. He uses products from Saaremaa DeliFood.

"The product is, let's say, very delicious, and the German people know it and they decide to buy it again so, we are happy and they are happy also," he said.

The bars are sold in 2,800 stores across Germany, both eco-shops and regular stores.

