Experts: There have never been so many rental apartments on the market

Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The supply of rental apartments exceeds the demand in the market which has led to rent prices stabilizing, or even falling slightly. Apartments previously rented out have now been put up for sale.

Keen real estate watchers will have noticed the number of apartments on sale has increased significantly, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"Year-on-year, the number of rental apartments has increased by about a third, or 30 percent. There have never been so many rental apartments on the market. In the last four or five years, professional rental market providers have come to the market, perhaps this is the moment when the price is looking for the right level," said KV.ee portal manager Tarvo Teslon.

Martin Vahter, 1Partner Kinnisvara CEO, said: "There has been more supply because there has not been as much demand. The market is no longer dominated by Ukrainians. In addition, some new developments have been completed and bought for renting. Increased supply and reduced demand have left a small oversupply."

The economic downturn has also reduced demand.

Real estate analyst Risto Vähi said: "There have been redundancies from manufacturing to the IT sector, which means that internal migration within Estonia, which needs rental accommodation, has decreased, and labor migration from abroad to Estonia, which concerns Tallinn, has also decreased slightly in the IT sector. This will certainly have an impact on more expensive apartments."

Rental prices have also been affected by the changed supply-demand ratio.

Vahter said, while higher-priced apartments were hit a year ago, the impact is now also being felt in cheaper dwellings.

"Landlords felt that every time a new tenant came in, they had to add 25 to 50 [euros] to the price. There is no such feeling today, and it would be better to lower it," said Vahter.

Some of the existing rental apartments have already been sold.

"What we have seen is that apartments have come up for sale that have basic furniture but have not actually been lived in. It can be seen that it is meant to be a rental apartment, but now that lending conditions have gone high and yields low, this business plan is simply not going to work," Vähi said. 

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Latest news

20:17

Lihtsad uudised 22. märtsil

19:45

18:29

Tallinn Zoo's oldest resident dies

17:44

Kallas to brief Reform board members on new justice minister over weekend

17:15

Kõlvart to face no confidence motion vote on Tuesday

16:37

Net Group to develop Estonia's e-state mobile app

15:55

Estonian U21s football team triumph 6-1 over the 'wrong' Danish side

15:55

EDF: Russia attacks civilian targets to compensate for front line failures

15:12

Defense minister: Nothing surprising or newsworthy in Peskov's 'war' comment

14:45

Latest poll shows no major changes to party ratings

Most Read articles

21.03

Estonian team ready for tough Euro 2024 play-off against Poland

21.03

Estonia introduces legislation to regulate cryptocurrency providers

11:32

Sulfur dioxide plume from Iceland's volcanic eruption reaches Estonia

21.03

Tallinn City Council members launch no-confidence motion against mayor

21.03

Lidl to open store in Tallinn's T1 mall

21.03

Ilves: Rutte becoming NATO chief would confirm disregard for Eastern Europe

21.03

Prosecutor demands 6 months prison sentence for desecrating national anthem

07:30

Estonia's Euro2024 playoff hopes dashed in 5:1 away loss to Poland

