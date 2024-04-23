Land Board: New apartment prices in Tallinn up 14 percent on year

News
Apartment buildings in Tallinn.
Apartment buildings in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

According to the Estonian Land Board (Maa-amet), the number of real estate transactions completed in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 was five percent lower than during the same period in 2023, while the total value was six percent higher. In Tallinn, the average price per square meter of new apartments increased by 14 percent on year.

In the first quarter of 2024, there were a total of 8,412 transactions, with a combined value of €950 million, according to the Land Board. The number of transactions was five percent lower in Q1 2024, while the total value was six percent higher than in Q1 2023.

Compared to the previous quarter (Q4 2023), there were 17 percent fewer transactions, and the total value was down 13 percent. The real estate price index was up by almost one percent from the previous quarter and down three percent on year.

Compared to Q4 2023, transaction activity was 17 percent lower.

The total value of transactions involving undeveloped land was down almost 11 percent on year, while the total value of developed land increased by around 14 percent. For apartments, the fall was by seven percent, the Land Board said.

The average price per square meter for a new apartment in Tallinn was €4,373 in Q1, an increase on year of 14 percent.  Prices were also up two percent from the final quarter of 2023.

The average price per square meter for apartments on the capital's secondary market was €2,745 an increase of four percent on year. Excluding Tallinn, the average price per square meter of a new apartment in Estonia was €2,878. This was up one percent on year and down three percent from the previous quarter.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:08

Climate minister took part in 1 government press conference over last year

18:23

Haapsalu raises thousands for rescue truck to send to Ukraine

17:26

Land Board: New apartment prices in Tallinn up 14 percent on year

16:48

Foreign ministry summons Iran's chargé d'affaires over release of Estonian citizen

16:34

Foresight Center: Price spikes see people take charge of electricity use

16:02

Kuremäe Convent: Estonia must negotiate with Moscow

15:55

Mart Laar: We need to admit things are bad and stop blaming the world

15:20

Estonian swimmer Kregor Zirk splits Olympic preparations across four countries

14:51

Open House festival provides rare glimpses inside unique Tartu landmarks

14:25

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:53

Gallery: Tallinn blanketed in thick snow

22.04

Estonia's international schools worried over new language requirements

05.04

Expert: A light metro could be constructed in Tallinn

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

08:26

Critics say considerable part of state support benefitting the wealthy in Estonia

22.04

New exhibition spotlights sex work in Estonian art from first half of 1900s

14:25

Forecaster: Last time Estonia saw so much snow on St. George's Day was in 1988

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo