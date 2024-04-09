Project underway to bring video call option to 112 emergency number

News
112 is the integrated emergency number for all emergency services, including the police.
112 is the integrated emergency number for all emergency services, including the police. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A new EU-funded project will allow for video calls to be made to the 112 emergency number, in addition to the traditional voice call method.

This will bring a wider means of communicating to first responders the exact nature of an emergency, potentially helping them to save both critical time and lives.

Kadi Luht-Kallas, advisor at the ministry's Department of Rescue and Safety Policy, said: "An accessible 112 does not consist just of an IT project, but a significant and fundamental change. Until now, all communication with the emergency number was based on voice calls or SMS, but in the future, it will be possible to make a video call to the emergency response coordinator, where both the caller and the call receiver can see and hear each other."

The Government Office, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, the Emergency Response Center (Häirekeskus), and the ministry's Information Technology and Development Center (SMIT), held a tender process to find a contractor, with tech firm CGI Eesti being chosen.

Kitty Kubo of the Innovation Fund said there had been "Major interest in the project, with seven bids being submitted to the tender. Among the vision plans that reached the evaluation stage, there were several strong offers, but CGI offered the best value for money."

Liisa Abel, head of CGI Eesti's public sector justice and internal security division, said that the project highlights the importance of including all members of society, along with the crucial role that IT solutions play in supporting society as a whole.

The project will last for five months at a cost of €169,456 exclusive of VAT, the Government Office says.

The results from the first phase will serve as input for a second phase, pending a second tender process to be held in the last quarter of this year.

The Government Office is partnering with the State Shared Service Center (RTK) in conducting the tenders.

Phase one entails analyzing the situation and requirements, scouring the market for innovative accessibility solutions for piloting, and designing a video call and real-time text transmission solution.

The Innovation Fund's activities and projects are financed by the EU Cohesion Policy for the period 2021-2027.

112 is the pan-European emergency number.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Government Office

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

19:31

Estonian Greens plan to run full list at European elections

18:42

Madis Mihkels highest-ever placing Estonian in Paris–Roubaix race

18:41

Project underway to bring video call option to 112 emergency number

18:14

Former minister: Estonia not ready for mandatory e-exams

17:59

Estonian women's tennis team lose Billie Jean King Cup opener

17:29

Koos wants to set up Aivo Peterson as its European Parliament elections candidate

17:27

Postimees Grupp: Estonia needs longterm plan to support Russian-language media

16:59

Opposition: Cuts must be made as millions are hidden in state system

16:51

Tartu planning new Emajõgi River harbor

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

10:17

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

08:35

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

06.04

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

08.04

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

13:03

Church rejects interior minister's demand to separate from Moscow Patriarchate

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo