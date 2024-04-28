Road signs designating a border zone to be set up in Southeast Estonia

A sign designating a border zone.
A sign designating a border zone. Source: ERR
Signs to designate a border zone will be installed on the sides of roads close to the border in Southeast Estonia. A border zone is one where border guards can ask people to produce identification and where organizing crowded events, flying a drone or doing something else that disrupts the work of border guards needs to be coordinated with the latter.

Meelis Saarepuu, head of the South Border Guard Bureau, said that designating a border zone does nothing to restrict the rights of local people, nor will it result in additional obligations of any kind.

"We simply want to clearly mark the border zone in nature, so that people would know where they are. One is much more likely to run into border guards here, while the latter have the right to ask people to identify themselves and why they're in the area," Saarepuu said.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

