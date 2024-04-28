Estonia aims to close Koidula border crossing at night

The Ministry of Finance is preparing to close the Koidula border crossing point in Southeast Estonia at night because late cross-border traffic has slowed and only allowing crossing the border during the daytime would help keep costs down. But the local government is looking at reduced revenue.

Coming on the heels of a decision to close the border crossing point in Narva during nighttime, we have proposed doing the same in Koidula, Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) said.

"There are two reasons. First, more successful enforcement of sanctions – transport volumes have fallen, we are under no obligation to keep the border open, and, naturally, there is the aspect of saving money," the minister said, adding that while only closing the border point at night yields little in the way of economy, every little bit helps.

However, what amounts to cost-cutting for the ministry would leave the the Setomaa Municipality with less tax revenue. The local government is also concerned over the effect nighttime border closures would have on Estonian citizens commuting to work from Russia to Estonia.

"Quite a few people commute to work in Setomaa Municipality and Southern Estonia in general, and being able to cross the border early in the morning and late at night is important for them," said Setomaa Municipality Mayor Raul Kudre.

"For example, people work in shifts at the Värska Sanatorium. They cross relatively late at night and have to be at work in the wee hours, meaning that it must be possible to cross the border around those times," Kudre noted.

