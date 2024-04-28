Estonia aims to close Koidula border crossing at night

News
People and cars waiting to cross into Russia at the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023.
People and cars waiting to cross into Russia at the Koidula border checkpoint in Setomaa, Southeastern Estonia. September 1, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

The Ministry of Finance is preparing to close the Koidula border crossing point in Southeast Estonia at night because late cross-border traffic has slowed and only allowing crossing the border during the daytime would help keep costs down. But the local government is looking at reduced revenue.

Coming on the heels of a decision to close the border crossing point in Narva during nighttime, we have proposed doing the same in Koidula, Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) said.

"There are two reasons. First, more successful enforcement of sanctions – transport volumes have fallen, we are under no obligation to keep the border open, and, naturally, there is the aspect of saving money," the minister said, adding that while only closing the border point at night yields little in the way of economy, every little bit helps.

However, what amounts to cost-cutting for the ministry would leave the the Setomaa Municipality with less tax revenue. The local government is also concerned over the effect nighttime border closures would have on Estonian citizens commuting to work from Russia to Estonia.

"Quite a few people commute to work in Setomaa Municipality and Southern Estonia in general, and being able to cross the border early in the morning and late at night is important for them," said Setomaa Municipality Mayor Raul Kudre.

"For example, people work in shifts at the Värska Sanatorium. They cross relatively late at night and have to be at work in the wee hours, meaning that it must be possible to cross the border around those times," Kudre noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:14

Neurodiversity movement in Estonia: The quest for a win-win situation

13:35

Meelis Oidsalu: Chance for Orthodox believers to demonstrate their kung fu

12:29

Radio exec: Fate of Jumor FM key question of radio licenses competition

12:15

Government to take a critical look at EISA and other foundations' expenses

11:46

Estonian Eurovision entry Puuluup has done good work popularizing the talharpa

11:19

Road signs designating a border zone to be set up in Southeast Estonia

11:03

Estonia aims to close Koidula border crossing at night

10:49

Estonian Women's Union to stop picking mother and father of the year

09:47

Kaldvee and Lill take silver at curling world championships

09:32

Expert: Finnair will have to discontinue Tartu flights if solution not found

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

27.04

Finnair plane aborts landing at Tartu airport due to GPS interference

27.04

Up to 15 old Tallinn trams to be sold to the public

09:32

Expert: Finnair will have to discontinue Tartu flights if solution not found

27.04

Lux Express launches new night service from Tartu to Riga

27.04

Kuremäe Convent head: Breaking bond with Russian Orthodox Church impossible

27.04

Eighth Tallinn Coffee Festival takes place this weekend

11:03

Estonia aims to close Koidula border crossing at night

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo