PPA, ministry propose indefinitely closing Narva border crossing overnight

News
Narva border crossing on the night of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as Russia closed to vehicles the other side of the border.
Narva border crossing on the night of Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as Russia closed to vehicles the other side of the border. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
News

Plans to close the Narva border crossing at night for the foreseeable future due to reduced traffic and the war in Ukraine have been put forward by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the Ministry of the Interior.

Officials said the amount of traffic traveling between Estonia and Russia has fallen significantly since the start of the year after the border crossing at Ivangord closed to vehicle traffic on February 1.

In January there were 170,000 crossings but this fell to 108,000 the following month. In February, around 13,000 crossed at night.

It is now proposed to shut the border between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. every night indefinitely from May. 

PPA Deputy Director General Veiko Kommusaar said taking this into account – as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine – makes it reasonable to close the crossing.

Veiko Kommusaar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"This decision is supported by a number of factors. Firstly, the number of border crossers at night has significantly decreased, making it impractical to keep the border crossing point open 24 hours a day," he said, in a statement on Tuesday.

"Secondly, in our view, it is not right that, at a time when Russia is waging a full-scale war against its neighbor and Estonia does not recommend visiting Russia, the PPA is spending Estonian taxpayers' money to keep the Narva border crossing open around the clock."

The official said the border point will still be staffed 24 hours a day.

Strong checks are still needed to catch sanctions evaders, said Ursula Riimaa, deputy director general of the Tax and Customs Board for customs.

"In our view, international trade has already been diverted from Narva, and in the future, we will concentrate on daytime controls of travelers' baggage and cargo at Narva customs," she said.

The ministry will send a draft of the new plans to the government as soon as possible. "We hope for a decision in a couple of weeks, then we will be able to put in place the new regime as early as May," said Joosep Kaasik, undersecretary for internal security at the Ministry of the Interior.

The official reiterated that Estonia has consistently warned against travel to Russia and said the border can close suddenly due to unexpected events.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:19

Tallinn city media closures to hit dozens of city employees, MM Grupp

19:46

State issues €250 million short term bonds

19:40

Tallinn coalition negotiators discuss hospital mergers

19:02

Regional minister hopes to legalize local government wealth redistribution by summer

18:32

Otepää uses its replica medieval war horn for the first time

18:08

Estonian ministry to develop LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

17:34

Ministry: MPEÕK clerics promised to refrain from following patriarch Kirill's guidelines

17:24

Tartu-Tapa railroad repair work to inconvenience passengers until year's end

17:09

Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

16:56

The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

08:51

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

15:12

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

09:25

Minister calls Russian church in Estonia leaders to clarify Ukraine war stance

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo