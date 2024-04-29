Installation of emergency sirens has taken off

News
The first siren of Estonia's new 22-city network was tested November 30, 2022.
The first siren of Estonia's new 22-city network was tested November 30, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The state has now installed six emergency siren stations throughout Estonia. By the end of the year, there will be a total of 125 siren posts in 22 settlements.

In 2022, the state allocated a total of €4.5 million to create a network of emergency sirens covering Estonian residential areas. These would alert people in the vicinity to a rapid and immediate threat, be it an enemy air strike or an accident involving dangerous chemicals.

By the end of the year, a total of 125 sirens will be installed in 22 settlements. Tambet Vodi, project manager of the Rescue Board's siren network, said six are already in place. One of them is in Viljandi, while the others are in Muuga port or in Tallinn.

"In fact, we have about 20 installations in the pipeline. The work is already underway, we've got the heat on, so to speak. It's just that it's taken a bit of time to get the contracts in place, to decide which sites to start on and where exactly we can go," Vodi said.

Vodi said there are also plans to test some of the sirens as part of the defense forces' Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) exercise.

"Our main goal is to practice the procedures: how the chain works, who has to activate the siren, and that the systems actually work."

Vodi said that while funds are currently available to install sirens in 22 communities, the rescue service is still mapping out more locations where they could be installed.

"We have also mapped the data by how people move and where they stay, including non-residential data, to take into account where people are at any given time, for example during the working week, weekend, summer or winter holidays. Based on this, we will also look at whether it would be necessary to install additional sirens in some locations," Vodi said.

The country has the capacity to build about 50 siren stations a year, which means, according to Vodi, that for the next four years, if the budget is available, the emergency services will definitely have work to do.

To find out which settlements will be covered by sirens this year, visit olevalmis.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Experts: Doubtful politicians' social media activity will encourage young to vote

14:45

Defense exercise taking place around Tartu's Chemicum on Monday evening

14:25

Only 13.5% of organizations in Estonia have action plan to mitigate mental health risks

13:16

Estonian households' deposits exceed €12 billion in March for first time

13:08

Gallery: 5miinust ja Puuluup head to Eurovision

12:29

Chancellor of Justice recommends reviewing minimum age requirements in laws

12:06

Greens ask electoral committee to lower EU elections candidate security deposit

11:45

Defense League planning to demonstrate drone skills at Victory Day parade

11:44

Gallery: Tallinn starts tearing down illegally constructed building

11:00

High genetic risk of ADHD suggests possible health consequences

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.04

Second Finnair flight turns back from Tartu due to GPS interference

28.04

Expert: Finnair will have to discontinue Tartu flights if solution not found

28.04

Estonia aims to close Koidula border crossing at night

09:34

Study: Salary rises canceled out by cost of living in the Baltics

08:18

Estonian hotels and restaurants fear a lean summer season

27.04

Finnair plane aborts landing at Tartu airport due to GPS interference

07:55

Estonian company could start producing munitions this year

28.04

Neurodiversity movement in Estonia: The quest for a win-win situation

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo