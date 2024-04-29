Installation of emergency sirens has taken off

The state has now installed six emergency siren stations throughout Estonia. By the end of the year, there will be a total of 125 siren posts in 22 settlements.

In 2022, the state allocated a total of €4.5 million to create a network of emergency sirens covering Estonian residential areas. These would alert people in the vicinity to a rapid and immediate threat, be it an enemy air strike or an accident involving dangerous chemicals.

By the end of the year, a total of 125 sirens will be installed in 22 settlements. Tambet Vodi, project manager of the Rescue Board's siren network, said six are already in place. One of them is in Viljandi, while the others are in Muuga port or in Tallinn.

"In fact, we have about 20 installations in the pipeline. The work is already underway, we've got the heat on, so to speak. It's just that it's taken a bit of time to get the contracts in place, to decide which sites to start on and where exactly we can go," Vodi said.

Vodi said there are also plans to test some of the sirens as part of the defense forces' Spring Storm (Kevadtorm) exercise.

"Our main goal is to practice the procedures: how the chain works, who has to activate the siren, and that the systems actually work."

Vodi said that while funds are currently available to install sirens in 22 communities, the rescue service is still mapping out more locations where they could be installed.

"We have also mapped the data by how people move and where they stay, including non-residential data, to take into account where people are at any given time, for example during the working week, weekend, summer or winter holidays. Based on this, we will also look at whether it would be necessary to install additional sirens in some locations," Vodi said.

The country has the capacity to build about 50 siren stations a year, which means, according to Vodi, that for the next four years, if the budget is available, the emergency services will definitely have work to do.

To find out which settlements will be covered by sirens this year, visit olevalmis.ee.

