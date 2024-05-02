Live at 4 pm: Virtual forum for Estonians across the globe

Ellen Valter.
Ellen Valter. Source: Private collection.
The seventh virtual forum for Estonians worldwide takes place today and is to be live-linked with simultaneous translation into English.

Organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the virtual forum starts at 4 p.m. Estonian time today, Thursday, May 2.

This year's forum is to focus on the opportunities Estonia offers to young Estonians living abroad.

Moderated by Ellen Valter (pictured), the soul and leader of KESKUS, the International Estonian Centre in Toronto, Canada, musical interludes are to be provided by the musician and poet Eik, the recent recipient of the Estonian Language Act Award, by public vote.

The English-language live translation will be provided via the video link below.

Event schedule (Estonian time):

3.45 p.m.

Live-stream from an Estonian nature camera.

4 p.m.

  • Introduction by Ellen Valter.
  • Words of welcome by Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jonatan Vseviov.
  • Tartu – European Capital of Culture 2024.
  • Panel: "Estonia as an opportunity" (taking part: Rebeka Dronia, Kristi Marika Lampi, William Persson).
  • First-hand experiences from the private IT school kood/Jõhvi (taking part: Egon Saks with his wife Cristina).
  • Music from EiK.

5 p.m.

  • Estonia is searching for whom – both today and 10 years from now? (Work in Estonia, Susanna Vatter)
  • Estonia as the breeding ground for unicorns (Startup Estonia, Eve Peeterson).
  • Video postcard from the Estonian community in Switzerland.
  • Marin Mõttus talks to Ellen Valter.
  • Musical finale by EiK.

The forum is estimated to end by 6 p.m.

 Viewers can also re-watch the virtual forum once it is finished, through to 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, Estonian time, to enter a raffle and a chance to win a return plane ticket for two to Estonia with two nights of accommodation in a hotel in Tallinn

The prize draw will be held on May 10 at 12 p.m. Estonian time.

More information is also available from the Global Estonian site here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

