Experts: Sale of Luminor Bank could take months

News
Luminor bank.
Luminor bank. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

There are reports that the Hungarian bank OTP is interested in buying Luminor. The bank's spokesman would neither confirm nor deny this, and experts believe the transaction will take several months to complete. One potential concern is the OTP's ties with Russia.

OTP neither confirms nor denies that it is looking to buy Luminor. However, a spokesman for the bank said it was looking for opportunities to expand.

"As the OTP Group is very well capitalized and our liquidity position is also very good, we are currently looking for new acquisition opportunities," Bence Gaspar, communications manager at OTP Bank, said.

U.S. investment firm Blackstone, which owns a majority stake in Luminor, declined to comment. Experts here say that talks are probably still at a stage where a deal could be about nine months away. The bank's ties to Russia, in particular, could overshadow the process.

Valeria Kiisk, a partner at Redgate Capital, said that if there are numerous red flags and a genuine fear of a shift towards the east, the central bank will not approve this transaction. "In fact, regardless of the buyer, this transaction would require central bank approval." 

OTP said its stake in Russia today is very small at 0.14 percent. The bank's spokesman added that the Russian stake would be further reduced, while the stake in Ukraine would be increased.

"We are looking for potential buyers to sell our Russian units, but it is not easy because the sale requires the signature of the president," Gaspar said.

"If we sell our bank, probably 35 percent of its value could be the final purchase price, which means 65 percent will go to the Russian economy," he said.

OTP is the largest bank in Hungary and one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. Last year, OTP generated a €2.5 billion profit.

"OTP has been one of the fastest-growing banks in Central and Eastern Europe in recent years. Last year, they bought a bank in Slovenia and a bank in Uzbekistan. With the acquisition of Luminor, they would get three more countries," Mehis Raud, a partner at Trigon Asset Management, said.

The arrival of a new bank would be good for competition here, he added. "If there was somebody who was a stronger player, who had access to cheaper money from Europe, I mean deposits in particular, that could have an impact on the competition, and why not lower all these risk margins that the banks are asking for?"

Luminor declined to comment on Friday. OTP Bank's previous practice has been to keep the name of the previous bank in the event of a takeover, which means that Luminor will most likely maintain its name in Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina kersa

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:34

Clipper Cutty Sark model in Tallinn Airport invites to Tall Ships Races 2024

14:14

Archives of Autonomy: Immanuel Kant's 300th anniversary in Tartu

13:16

Estonia's only voluntary addiction clinic for youth closes due to lack of funds

12:22

Experts: Sale of Luminor Bank could take months

11:04

Kallas meets Macron: Estonia shares with France commitment to shape future of Europe

10:02

Estonian politicians see von der Leyen's re-election through the green lens

09:11

Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

08:31

Solar cells from TalTech to upsurge Internet of Things expansion

07:46

Still warm weekend, cooler weather next week

07:00

Listen now: 24-hour audio stream of morning sounds from Southern Estonia and beyond

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonian identity document fees to rise significantly

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

03.05

Mysterious glowing spiral over Estonian skies likely SpaceX rocket debris

09:11

Uncertainty about future of Kaja Kallas affects government work

02.05

Analysis: Lithuanian economy grows in Q1, Latvian stands still, Estonian falls

03.05

Bolt moves closer to IPO after securing €220m revolving credit facility

03.05

EDF: ATACMS are not a magic wand for Ukraine

02.05

Tallinn's Russian Theater discusses name change

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo