Tallinn wants more funding for education budget, snow clearing

News
Tallinna linnavalitsus: Aleksei Jašin, Pärtel-Peeter Pere and Jevgeni Ossinovski.
Tallinna linnavalitsus: Aleksei Jašin, Pärtel-Peeter Pere and Jevgeni Ossinovski. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinn's coalition is drafting a supplementary budget worth more than €10 million to direct more funding to the transition to Estonian-language education and to organize snow removal.

Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said the exact amount is not yet known.

"Our aim is to keep the total size of the budget the same, that is, we are certainly not going to increase the burden of borrowing with this supplementary budget, but we are certainly going to give up certain things that are not so necessary to direct resources primarily to education, but also to several other areas," he said.

Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said it is important to support schools and kindergartens that are transitioning this year. It should be clear by Friday how much schools' wage funds can rise.

"It is up to the education manager to see what the situation is on the ground and where it is most important to direct it. Whether it is creating a new post, paying additional salaries to existing teachers or retaining support staff on higher salaries," said Jašin.

The coalition also wants money to organize better-quality snow removal next winter. "It is fair to say that we will not be able to exempt all property owners from snow clearance next winter," Ossinovski said.

Former Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) believes it is too early to draw up an additional budget as the scale of cuts planned by the state is not yet known.

"Increasing operating costs in such a situation is, to put it mildly, unwise. All the more so because in the field of education, as I understand it, the new municipal government wants to take on additional responsibilities that should really be covered by the state," Kõlvart said.

The city government wants to adopt the supplementary budget before the summer vacation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:13

Experts: No need to worry about the impact of solar storms today

20:08

Baltics, Benelux countries agree to recognize higher education qualifications

19:58

Riigikogu votes down bill requiring taxi drivers to know Estonian

19:50

Tallinn wants more funding for education budget, snow clearing

19:20

Time of mother's arrival in Estonia still unknown in Suure-Lähtru case

18:50

Former Sputnik employee charged with breaking international sanctions

18:23

Fixed home loan interest rates could become cheaper than floating rates

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo