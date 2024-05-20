Minister sends 'Robin Hood' redistribution bill to government

News
Valga.
Valga. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Regional Affairs Piret Hartman (SDE) presented the so-called "Robin Hood" bill, which redistributes money from richer municipalities to poorer areas, to the government session on Monday.

Hartman wants the bill to be discussed in the Riigikogu on Thursday. The bill is expected to enter into effect at the start of 2025 and should be passed by MPs shortly.

In the last 20 years, the number of residents living outside of Harju County and Tartu County has decreased by nearly 20 percent, and the number of children and working-age people has also fallen. At the same time, the number of people ages over 65 has increased.

Regional inequality has risen as well as the share of people living in relative poverty.

The government wants to balance local governments' revenue base and avoid the bad effects of urban sprawl.

According to the draft bill, the principles of allocating income tax to local governments will be changed so that in 2025-2027 the share of the local resident's state pension paid to the local government will gradually increase from 2.5 percent to 10.23 percent. This means municipalities with a high proportion of elderly people will benefit from faster growth in income tax revenue, while growth will slow in municipalities with a higher proportion of working-age population and higher wage levels.

The state budget will not change as a result, and neither will the revenue base of local governments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Center MEP finds lawyers to represent MPEÕK in negotiations with state

16:52

Minister sends 'Robin Hood' redistribution bill to government

16:22

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:55

Entomologist: Volatile spring weather triggers wave of mosquitoes

15:32

'Estronaut' programs selects Estonia's first youth trainee space travelers

14:56

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

14:26

Minister awaiting feedback on criticized economic plan

13:44

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

13:25

Street artist: Tallinn's legal graffiti walls provide important opportunities

13:09

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

13:09

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

11:47

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

19.05

Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

08:02

Tatjana Lavrova withdraws Lasnmäe district elder candidacy

18.05

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

13:44

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

11:52

Analyst: Estonia's economic recovery will be invisible

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo