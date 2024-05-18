No cuts in municipal budgets this year, says Hartman

The Minister of Regional Affairs, Piret Hartman (SDE), confirmed at a meeting with the heads of municipalities in Saaremaa on Friday that the government will continue with the Robin Hood model of financing local government revenue bases, but that the money allocated to municipalities will not be cut this year.

Hartman also confirmed that there will be no cut in the municipal coffers this year, as discussed.

"The situation in Estonia today is difficult. Cuts have to be made everywhere to close the budget gap. And indeed, there was a cut proposal for local government this year, but we have come to an agreement, and here I have also been very resolute as a regional minister, that this year I will not cut local government (money)," Hartman said.

--

