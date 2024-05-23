Rare lake moss balls in Saadjärv move closer to shore

News
The green freshwater macroalgae Aegagropila linnaei is mostly known for its ball- shaped growth form, called lake ball in English and
The green freshwater macroalgae Aegagropila linnaei is mostly known for its ball- shaped growth form, called lake ball in English and "Järvepall" in Estonian. Source: ERR
News

The bottom of Lake Saadjärv in central-eastern Estonia is home to the rare marimo moss ball (Aegagropila linnaei), a species of algae that grows into velvety green balls and is considered a symbol of environmental purity.

They are a protected species of algae found in fewer than 300 lakes worldwide.

"Today, about 60 percent of their communities have disappeared. Lake Saadjärv is currently the only lake in Estonia where they can be found," Kadri Valner, director of the Ice Age Center (Jääaja Keskus) on the shores of Lake Saadjärv, said.

The species used to thrive in five Estonian lakes, but they have disappeared from others due to human activity and environmental pollution.

"Lake Saadjärv has clean water and other natural conditions that make it a good place for them," Valner said, adding that lake moss balls are a sign of environmental cleanliness.

Normally hiding in the central part of Lake Saadjärv, the moss balls have moved closer to the shore this year. As a result, schoolchildren can observe them as part of educational programs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:00

Estonia's retailers despair as shoplifting on the increase

15:35

Võrklaev: We tried to consider everyone's wishes when negotiating cuts

15:01

Rare lake moss balls in Saadjärv move closer to shore

14:38

Watchdog orders Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna to pay for influencer's India visit

13:32

Tallinn to trial snow clearing in city center, Põhja-Tallinn neighborhoods

13:30

SDE chairman: finance minister's budget cut memo included surprises

12:51

Several moose sightings reported in Tallinn

12:44

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

12:27

Clyde Kull: Putin's visit to China has symbolic and practical significance

11:54

Statistics: Estonian fish farms output rose in 2023, prices static

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

12:44

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

22.05

Researcher: Russia clarifying maritime border is in Estonia's interests

22.05

FT: Estonia among EU countries pushing for sanctions on Georgia

21.05

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

21.05

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

06:56

Temperatures may rise up to 30 degrees in next few days

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo