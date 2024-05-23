Rare lake moss balls in Saadjärv move closer to shore

The bottom of Lake Saadjärv in central-eastern Estonia is home to the rare marimo moss ball (Aegagropila linnaei), a species of algae that grows into velvety green balls and is considered a symbol of environmental purity.

They are a protected species of algae found in fewer than 300 lakes worldwide.

"Today, about 60 percent of their communities have disappeared. Lake Saadjärv is currently the only lake in Estonia where they can be found," Kadri Valner, director of the Ice Age Center (Jääaja Keskus) on the shores of Lake Saadjärv, said.

The species used to thrive in five Estonian lakes, but they have disappeared from others due to human activity and environmental pollution.

"Lake Saadjärv has clean water and other natural conditions that make it a good place for them," Valner said, adding that lake moss balls are a sign of environmental cleanliness.

Normally hiding in the central part of Lake Saadjärv, the moss balls have moved closer to the shore this year. As a result, schoolchildren can observe them as part of educational programs.

