Baltic FMs call on G7 to use Russian frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania called on the G7 nations to work towards using frozen Russian assets to benefit and rebuild Ukraine.

Ahead of the G7 meeting that begins today (June 13) in Italy, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that Russia must be held accountable for its brutal and blatant aggression against Ukraine that has violated the United Nations Charter, and the rules-based international order.

In a joint letter, the foreign ministers stated: "If aggression is left unpunished and the aggressor does not have to compensate for the damage done, it will send a message that aggression pays off."

The World Bank has said that up to €500 billion is needed for recovery and reconstruction. It total, it may amount to €1 trillion.

"Reconstruction in Ukraine must not be the burden of our taxpayers, instead Russia must comply with international obligations and compensate all damages caused by its aggression," the ministers stressed.

The joint statement emphasized that they will work closely with the European Union, international partners, and allies. "We emphasize our common determination to raise the cost of aggression, help Ukraine win the war, and rebuild their country. Support to Ukraine is an investment in international peace and security."

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

