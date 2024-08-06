Estonia's Ministry of Finance plans to collect corporate tax in advance

Since the 2 percent corporate income tax will take effect in 2026 and the state plans to start collecting it in the same year, the Ministry of Finance confirms that companies will be required to make advance payments.

The coalition agreement stipulates that starting from January 1, 2026, companies will be required to pay a 2 percent corporate income tax.

However, Irina Satsuta, the Ministry of Finance's spokesperson, could not specify the intervals at which companies will need to report their profit information to the tax office, how much additional burden this will place on companies, whether new IT solutions will be necessary or whether the state will model the new taxation system on a system used in another country.

"Discussions are still ongoing to find a solution that is as simple, clear and as low in administrative burden as possible," she said.

However, Satsuta did confirm that the state will collect this tax from companies as an advance payment.

"Since the government plans to start collecting the tax in 2026, an advance payment obligation must be created because the profits for 2026 will only be determined in July 2027," the spokesperson explained.

The tax office also could not provide more specific details regarding corporate taxation or indicate whether implementing the plan would require hiring more tax officials.

"The agreements in the coalition agreement are still to be discussed in more detail, and the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) cannot yet provide any detailed information," said Karin Ulvik, the agency's media relations specialist.

According to her, it is important for the tax office that every person and company finds it easy and convenient to fulfill their tax obligations and that the system is as automated and low in administrative burden as possible from both a collection and control perspective.

--

