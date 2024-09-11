Wind turbines installed at Baltics' biggest wind farm

All 38 wind turbines have been installed at the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Pärnu County, which is the largest in the Baltic States.

Almost a third of turbines already supply electricity to the grid and the others will begin to do so soon.

The park should reach full production capacity in the first quarter of 2025.

Solar panels will be installed alongside the wind farm, and together they will generate 750 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually. This is enough to meet the yearly electricity needs of almost 200,000 households.

"To date, all 38 wind turbines have been installed. Then we have 12 wind turbines connected to the grid, eight of which are currently operational, providing electricity to about 25,000 households in Estonia," said Janek Lillemägi, Enefit Green's senior project manager.

"The hardest and most difficult part, which was the erection of the wind turbines, has been done and now there is the installation, testing, documentation and that takes time. But we are in a very good position, well ahead of schedule and also well within budget. We plan to finish testing in the first quarter of next year, so in the second quarter we will open the park to all visitors," he added.

