X!

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

News
Prime Minister Kristen Michal presents draft budget to Riigikogu on September 26, 2024.
Open gallery
30 photos
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Thursday handed over the 2025 budget and 2025−2028 budget strategy to the Riigikogu.

Speaking to members, Michal said difficult decisions will lead to a better future and the 2025 budget increases security for everyone in Estonia.

Next year's state budget expenses and investments will rise by 3.8 percent to €19.1 billion and revenues by 5.2 percent to €17.7 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The ministry calculates the budget deficit as 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The difference between state budget expenditures and investments and revenues will be €1.35 billion.

However, compared to 2024's budget, the deficit will decrease by 11.5 percent.

The government plans to cut €132 million from state operating costs and subsidies. 

Chairman of opposition Isamaa Patry Urmas Reinsalu gifted Michal a microscope during Thursday's session, saying the cuts are microscopic.

Urmas Reinsalu and the microscope. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

16:38

Ministry seeking partner to continue workplace diversity scheme

16:22

Ministry of Climate: Nordica could he headed for bankruptcy

15:53

Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

15:51

ISS summons Riigikogu member after China visit

15:14

Health minister wants to limit smartphone use in schools

15:12

Selver x TalTech not to be playing in volleyball Champions League next year

14:38

Top long jumper Ksenija Balta retires from competitive athletics

14:11

€1.6 billion extra ammunition procurement completion put back to 2031

13:44

Government greenlights €168 million from reserve to keep healthcare afloat

13:44

SAS ends cooperation with Estonia's Nordica

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

25.09

New Balticconnector pipeline damage facts come to light

25.09

What are Russian research vessels doing in the Baltic Sea?

25.09

Tallinn public transport route changes come into effect in October

09:33

Thousands of Russians, Belarusians still using Estonia's e-residency scheme

23.09

Estonia, Finland establishing plans to defend Gulf of Finland

25.09

Spanish NASAMS air defense system returns to Estonia

25.09

Tallinn-Pärnu stretch of Rail Baltica could potentially be ready in 2028

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo