Gallery: Prime minister presents draft budget to Riigikogu

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) on Thursday handed over the 2025 budget and 2025−2028 budget strategy to the Riigikogu.

Speaking to members, Michal said difficult decisions will lead to a better future and the 2025 budget increases security for everyone in Estonia.

Next year's state budget expenses and investments will rise by 3.8 percent to €19.1 billion and revenues by 5.2 percent to €17.7 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

The ministry calculates the budget deficit as 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). The difference between state budget expenditures and investments and revenues will be €1.35 billion.

However, compared to 2024's budget, the deficit will decrease by 11.5 percent.

The government plans to cut €132 million from state operating costs and subsidies.

Chairman of opposition Isamaa Patry Urmas Reinsalu gifted Michal a microscope during Thursday's session, saying the cuts are microscopic.

Urmas Reinsalu and the microscope. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

