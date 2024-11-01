X!

Economist: Rising car sales and declining retail sales are linked

News
Sporting goods store at Kurna Park retail complex.
Sporting goods store at Kurna Park retail complex. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

There is a link between high car sales and low retail, and shopping behavior is becoming more "rational", experts said on Friday.

Retail sales were down 0.8 percent in September compared to August, while car sales rose by 10.7 percent. Overall, retail sales rose by 3 percent.

Luminor's Chief Economist Lenno Uusküla said, on a year-over-year basis, retail sales excluding cars fell by 4.4 percent. When included, the decrease was only 1.5 percent.

He said the increase in car purchases is significantly impacting other areas of consumption. Car sales have grown so much compared to last year that, when added to overall retail sales, the total spending amount remains relatively stable.

"Just as at the end of last year, when cars were bought in a rush ahead of a VAT hike, car sales in September saw a significant increase due to the upcoming vehicle tax that takes effect next year. To facilitate these car purchases, however, consumers are spending less in other stores. This led to reduced consumption at the end of last year and into early this year, and consumption is again declining during these months as car sales surge," he explained.

Uusküla highlighted that prices rose in October, which reduces purchasing power. This has reduced spending in other areas.

Looking to 2005, the economist believes that car sales will fall, but purchases of other goods will not increase either. This is because a large item like a car will leave a hole in families' budgets.

"We will likely see a new, slight decline in consumer spending," he predicted, adding there is little good news to be expected in the near future.

"This is primarily due to the fact that income tax will rise by 2 percentage points at the beginning of the year. With the same salary, people will take home less. Wage increases come gradually, often during the spring in Estonia, but much of this additional income will go toward offsetting the income tax hike and gradually covering the new vehicle tax," Uusküla outlined.

The analyst added that since VAT also rises in the summer, all this adds up to the effect that the purchasing power of the average salary will probably be slightly lower next year than it was this year. Falling interest rates will at least reduce loan payments.

Warm autumn postponed purchase of winter goods

Department store Kaubamaja AS board member Erkki Laugus said the decline in retail sales is the result of a combination of several unfavorable circumstances.

The consumer confidence index is the lowest it has been in decades and should be closely monitored as it reflects customers' consumers and future trends, he said. Tax rises will not improve the situation.

"In difficult times, purchases of durable goods are also postponed. Given the slump in real estate purchases, it is natural that domestic appliances and electronics sales are following a similar trend. Clothing and footwear have, in recent years, shifted toward more needs-based purchasing. With an exceptionally good summer and a record-warm September, sales of fall and winter items have been significantly impacted by the weather," Laugus said.

At the same time, he said, campaigns have worked very well and this shows that consumers make important decisions in more favorable periods.

"Overall, consumer behavior is currently shifting from emotional to more rational decision-making," he added.

Another contributing factor to the negative trend is increased travel, Laugus said. The decrease in the share of tourism should also not be underestimated.

"Finnish tourists have historically played a significant role in Tallinn, especially for shopping locations in the city center. Today, however, we see a low level of travel activity from our northern neighbors, along with very restrained spending behavior. The economic downturn in Finland has markedly altered Finnish consumer behavior as well," the board member pointed out.

Laugus does not think car sales will have a big impact as, given the financial situation, many people cannot afford to change their vehicles.

"Unfortunately, government actions are leaving citizens with limited opportunities to make well-informed decisions. The fact that the official vehicle tax rates and calculations are being released only two months before the tax period begins clearly indicates that this tax is not aimed at encouraging environmentally sustainable behavior, as claimed, but is simply a means of collecting money from citizens' pockets," he said.

Laugus said the full impact of VAT changes on retail trade will only be known next year – but will certainly not be positive.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:10

Gallery: Street artist Shepard Fairey opens new exhibition in Tallinn

16:32

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

15:34

Estonian people starting to overcome small nation complex

14:55

Economist: Rising car sales and declining retail sales are linked

14:24

Eesti Gaas to expand into Polish market

13:51

Criminal investigation proceedings launched against Estonian EU official

12:53

New bill to lay groundwork for voting rights for Ukrainians in Estonia

11:44

Gallery: Mexican Day of the Dead altar opens at Kumu Art Gallery

11:12

Natterjack toad habitats being restored on Saaremaa peninsula

10:40

Flash estimate: Estonia's economy contracts by 0.7% in third quarter Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.10

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

10:39

First snow falls in Narva

31.10

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

31.10

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

07:36

Tallinn's old trolleybuses make their final journeys

31.10

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo