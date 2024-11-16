X!

Gallery: President Alar Karis explores Tallinn Airport for Curiosity Day

President Alar Karis spends Curiosity Day at Tallinn Airport.
News

President Alar Karis explored Tallinn Airport and even guided a plane on the runway for Curiosity Day, an initiative he launched three years ago to inspire people to take a closer look at the world around them.

Last year the president visited Tallinn's sewage treatment plant, but this year he decided to take a look behind the scenes at Estonia's largest airport

"I have spent almost half of my life in airports, but everything that goes on behind the scenes, on the other side of the walls, is something I have never seen," said Alar Karis, explaining his choice of venue.

After taking a look at the baggage room and enquiring about the work processes, he was put to work on the runway. Karis was shown how to guide arriving planes to their gates with signal lights.

The president also visited the air traffic control center for the first time. 

President Alar Karis spends Curiosity Day at Tallinn Airport. Source: Arno Mikkor

"It's great to have people like that doing this precision work here and it's great that we got a taste of it. Sometimes when you get on a plane, you feel even more confident now," said Karis.

The president said the purpose of Curiosity Day is to encourage people to engage with the world around them.

"You just have to ask questions about why things are the way they are. If you do not get an answer, you have to go where it is possible to find one," the president again, adding he received an answer to every question he asked on Friday

Curiosity Day takes place on November 17.

This weekend, two dozen museums across Estonia will open the doors of their storage rooms for Curiosity Day, offering limited-time access to fascinating artifacts found in their collections.

--

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade, interview by Hannes Hermaküla

