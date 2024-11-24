Peipsiveere samovar tea tradition makes Estonian cultural heritage list

Old Believers in the Peipsiveere region have successfully advocated for their samovar tea-drinking tradition to be recognized as part of Estonia's intangible cultural heritage.

On Saturday, local residents gathered at the Raja Leisure Center near Mustvee to celebrate the inclusion of their region's unique samovar tea-drinking tradition in Estonia's list of intangible cultural heritage. Following age-old customs, attendees heated water in samovars using coal and pinecones to brew tea with the best flavor and aroma.

"When visitors come to the Lake Peipus area, they notice that our tea-drinking tradition is different. While modern life has introduced electric samovars, and coal-heated ones are rarely used at home, we still serve authentic samovar tea brewed in coal samovars at events," explained Valentina Jazõkova, head of the Raja Leisure Center.

The samovar tea-drinking tradition in Peipsiveere has been cherished for nearly two centuries. Local residents shared how the process of making samovar tea helps slow down the pace of life, brings people closer together and provides a welcome escape from everyday concerns.

"You slow down, take your time, gather firewood, fetch the right amount of water and then the samovar from outside – it all takes time. This isn't something you do for two or three people; you invite friends. Heating a samovar is a long, enjoyable activity that connects people and warms hearts. It's often said that a samovar is like a warm hostess – bright, warm and welcoming. It becomes the centerpiece around which people gather," said Tiina Jurjeva, a local resident.



