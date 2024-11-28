Hanah Lahe: Eesti Energia special audit proves oil shale energy is outdated

Riigikogu member Hanah Lahe writes that for years, the residents of Ida-Viru County have been forced to pay for the affordable electricity enjoyed by the rest of Estonia with their quality of life.

For decades, oil shale has been the backbone of Estonia's energy generation. At the same time, the natural environment and the residents of Ida-Viru County have paid for homes staying warm and lights on in the rest of Estonia. According to a recent report, the toll has been even more severe than previously feared. It is clear that a complete transition to renewable energy can no longer wait.

The power plants of Enefit Power, a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, have for years exceeded the limits set by their environmental permits. Violations regarding sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and dust emissions have been consistent and systemic. In the pursuit of affordable energy, we have turned a blind eye to the risks posed by the oil shale industry, unaware that its environmental impact is far greater than previously assumed. Even more troubling is the fact that we don't fully understand the extent of the damage, as an internal audit revealed that the emissions monitoring systems in the power plant were equipped with limiters that capped the recorded pollution levels.

These violations were known to the company's management, yet the pollution issues persisted. Such breaches are not merely legal infractions – they represent direct harm to our environment and public health.

Robbing Ida-Viru people of years lived

The health of Ida-Viru County residents has been compromised both by the harsh labor conditions in the oil shale sector and by poor air quality. In addition to the pollutants already mentioned, benzene and fine particulate matter are prevalent in the air. A study conducted by the Health Board a few years ago revealed that these pollutants contribute to asthma, allergies and higher rates of childhood pneumonia and bronchitis in the region. Life expectancy in Ida-Viru County is five years shorter than the national average – a stark reminder of the deep inequities at play.

This is not fair. For years, the residents of Ida-Viru County have been forced to pay for Estonia's affordable electricity with their quality of life. While electricity bills across the country have remained relatively low, the real cost has been borne by the most vulnerable communities.

It is becoming increasingly evident that the oil shale industry is not only harmful to the environment and public health but also outdated. In the face of renewable energy's growing dominance, oil shale is becoming an increasingly inefficient energy source. Violations of environmental permits highlight systemic technological problems and energy production with outdated technology no longer meets modern environmental standards or societal expectations.

Switching to renewables

Enefit Power has experimented with measures to reduce emissions, but meaningful results have not been achieved. In today's world, environmentally harmful energy production is no longer justifiable. Estonia must join other nations in accelerating the shift toward renewable energy solutions, and it is encouraging to note the significant progress already made. For critics who point out that many successful nations have temporarily increased the share of fossil fuels in their energy mix, it's important to clarify that these adjustments address immediate energy needs rather than signify a reversal of the green transition. In the long term, the global trajectory remains firmly set on renewable energy – a clean, cost-effective path that benefits both the environment and public health.

Solar and wind energy are readily available to Estonia and are becoming more affordable every year in terms of both production and consumption. For example, the renewable energy fee will decrease from 1.05 cents to 0.84 cents per kWh (excluding VAT) next year, the lowest rate since 2014, when it stood at 0.77 cents per kWh.

The coalition agreement outlines a goal for Estonia to meet its average annual electricity consumption with renewable energy sources by 2030 – a target that is entirely achievable. The newly published energy sector development plan offers a clear vision for increasing renewable energy production and storage capacity, making clean energy the cornerstone of Estonia's economic future. Investing in renewable energy not only reduces environmental pollution but also stimulates the economy and strengthens Estonia's energy security.

Individuals can also make more conscious choices: consuming less energy, choosing renewable energy providers and urging politicians to take faster action toward a cleaner future. The problems of the oil shale industry are evident and continuing with the status quo is not justified. A transitional period is already underway, paving the way for climate-neutral and clean energy production.

--

