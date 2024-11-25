Eesti Energia faces scrutiny over data accuracy and environmental issues

The Environmental Board (Keskkonnaamet) has called for state-owned energy giant Eesti Energia to provide immediately the source materials of the recent special audit, suspecting that the company had submitted false data to the state.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that the board's director, Rainer Vakra, said that following the publication of Thursday's audit report, his authority requested additional materials from Eesti Energia on the basis of suspicions that the company had provided false data to the state: "But even in the published special report, there were suspicions [stated] that Eesti Energia had knowingly submitted false data, so the Environmental Board is investigating this," Vakra said.

The board is at present investigating three violations involving Eesti Energia.

The audit report revealed various violations, including those related to environmental emission standards

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported the board will review the confidential materials from the special report within a 10-day period and, if needed, forward them to the Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecutor's Office will then conduct an extensive evaluation to determine if evidence of a crime exists.

If indications of criminal activity are found, the Prosecutor's Office will initiate proceedings.

The Prosecutor's Office said it is thoroughly reviewing extensive materials and will initiate criminal proceedings if evidence of a crime is found.

Eesti Energia stated it is fully cooperating with authorities and sharing relevant documents to resolve the issues.

The special audit published late last week and conducted by Sorainen and Grant Thornton revealed severe environmental violations at Eesti Energia's subsidiary, Enefit Power, including exceeding pollutant limits and providing incorrect data. This could potentially lead to fines, criminal proceedings, reputational damage, and operational shutdowns in the shale oil sector.

